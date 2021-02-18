'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join Bharatiya Janata Party
Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, the man behind India's expansive and ambitious metro rail project in Delhi, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.
Sreedharan retired as chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on December 31, 2011.
The Indian engineer acquired the sobriquet of the 'Metro man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project - a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.
The 88-year-old helmed the affairs of the DMRC since its inception and played an instrumental role in the completion of the project within the budget and well ahead of schedule.
Born June 12, 1932 in Palakkad district of Kerala, Sreedharan has been the driving force behind some of the most successful railway and metro projects in India. To his credit, he also has the successful construction of Konkan Railways - the largest rail project in India after independence by linking the west coast of India.
