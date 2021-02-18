IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join Bharatiya Janata Party
‘Metro man' and DMRC Principal Advisor, E Sreedharan during the inspection of the newly constructed Kochi Metro train station Palarivattom on Thursday.(PTI)
‘Metro man' and DMRC Principal Advisor, E Sreedharan during the inspection of the newly constructed Kochi Metro train station Palarivattom on Thursday.(PTI)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join Bharatiya Janata Party

The Indian engineer acquired the sobriquet of the 'Metro man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project - a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:34 PM IST

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, the man behind India's expansive and ambitious metro rail project in Delhi, is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Sreedharan retired as chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on December 31, 2011.

The Indian engineer acquired the sobriquet of the 'Metro man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project - a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.

Also read | Sreedharan: India's 'Metro man' put Delhi on fast track

The 88-year-old helmed the affairs of the DMRC since its inception and played an instrumental role in the completion of the project within the budget and well ahead of schedule.

Also read: Delhi Metro to go contactless as DMRC pushes for QR code, RuPay-based ticketing

Born June 12, 1932 in Palakkad district of Kerala, Sreedharan has been the driving force behind some of the most successful railway and metro projects in India. To his credit, he also has the successful construction of Konkan Railways - the largest rail project in India after independence by linking the west coast of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
e sreedharan
Close
Flight operations from the Jammu airport were affected due to the fire.(HT FiLE PHOTO)
Flight operations from the Jammu airport were affected due to the fire.(HT FiLE PHOTO)
india news

IAF proposal to shut Jammu airport for 15 days sends J-K govt into a tizzy

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the closure would mean diverting flights to Punjab which would result in various logistical issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

India third country with highest cumulative vaccination numbers: Health ministry

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Till 8 am on Thursday, the cumulative vaccination coverage of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against Covid-19 in the country has crossed 94 lakh, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company has also entered into an agreement with US drug developer Ocugen Inc for the commercialization of Covaxin in the United States, which has seen the most number of infections in the world. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The company has also entered into an agreement with US drug developer Ocugen Inc for the commercialization of Covaxin in the United States, which has seen the most number of infections in the world. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Bharat Biotech seeks Covid-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Bharat Biotech, which last Tuesday had told Reuters it may export doses of Covaxin to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the week, did not name other countries and did not give exact figures on doses it expects to export.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R) India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pose for photographs before a Quad Indo-Pacific meeting in Tokyo on October 6, 2020. (File photo)
(L-R) India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pose for photographs before a Quad Indo-Pacific meeting in Tokyo on October 6, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Quad to hold first ministerial meeting after Biden administration assumed office

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Today’s will be the third meeting of the foreign ministers of the group that includes India, Australia, Japan and the US, and it is being held less than five months after the last meeting in Tokyo in October
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
india news

Modi’s leadership helped BJP gain ground across the country: Anurag Thakur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The union minister said that from the government’s side, senior leaders including union agriculture and home ministers have interacted with groups [of farmers] and they are open to the idea of meeting them again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government has taken the decision due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.(Reuters)
The state government has taken the decision due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.(Reuters)
india news

Kumbh Mela 2021 to begin from April 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about the Kumbh Mela 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.(PTI)
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.(PTI)
india news

Rail roko will be peaceful, will not join politics: Rakesh Tikait

ANI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST
In view of the protest, Railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Metro man' and DMRC Principal Advisor, E Sreedharan during the inspection of the newly constructed Kochi Metro train station Palarivattom on Thursday.(PTI)
‘Metro man' and DMRC Principal Advisor, E Sreedharan during the inspection of the newly constructed Kochi Metro train station Palarivattom on Thursday.(PTI)
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join Bharatiya Janata Party

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:32 PM IST
The Indian engineer acquired the sobriquet of the 'Metro man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project - a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD MP Manoj Jha urged the PM to appoint Union minister Giriraj Singh as the ambassador to Italy.(HT PHOTO)
RJD MP Manoj Jha urged the PM to appoint Union minister Giriraj Singh as the ambassador to Italy.(HT PHOTO)
india news

RDP MP Manoj Jha slams Giriraj Singh after controversial tweet

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Jha's comment came after Giriraj Singh, while taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tweeted in Italian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: An NSUI activist displays a placard during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Disha Ravi has been arrested in connection with the 'toolkit' case. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_17_2021_000138B)(PTI)
New Delhi: An NSUI activist displays a placard during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Disha Ravi has been arrested in connection with the 'toolkit' case. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_17_2021_000138B)(PTI)
india news

Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to stop police from leaking probe material to media

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" backing the farmers' agitation shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Ravi while Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk have been granted pre-arrest bail by court
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020(Screengrab)
PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020(Screengrab)
india news

'On popular demand': PM Modi's Pariksha pe Charcha to include parents, teachers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Fulfilling a 'popular demand', PM Modi informed that this year's edition will also invite parents and teachers for the dialogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation will be the implementing agency. (Twitter: @PratinidhiOdia)
The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation will be the implementing agency. (Twitter: @PratinidhiOdia)
india news

Odisha govt to spend 200 crore to revamp Kalinga Studio

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 AM IST
During a meeting held on Wednesday, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra directed the authorities to develop the facility as a film hub and tourist destination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicular pollution is the single biggest reason for deteriorating air quality in India’s IT capital, followed by construction and other reasons, according to the government. (AP)
Vehicular pollution is the single biggest reason for deteriorating air quality in India’s IT capital, followed by construction and other reasons, according to the government. (AP)
india news

Over 120K died due to air pollution in India in 2020: Greenpeace

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:42 AM IST
The increasing population has led to a rise in pollution levels due to the use of private cars, felling of trees to widen roads, construction of new housing and public infrastructure to accommodate migrant workers—both white and blue collar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rising crude oil prices along with higher tax component of petrol-diesel prices can generate additional tailwinds for inflation going forward
Rising crude oil prices along with higher tax component of petrol-diesel prices can generate additional tailwinds for inflation going forward
india news

Petrol price hike impact: Cheap fuel smuggled in from Nepal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:00 PM IST
There are many areas in interior parts of Bihar where people easily cross the border through narrow tracks. The petrol that is brought in illegally from Nepal is sold to small retailers at less price.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian president-elect of Oxford student union quits after racism row.(Oxfordstudent/Website)
Indian president-elect of Oxford student union quits after racism row.(Oxfordstudent/Website)
india news

Indian president-elect of Oxford student union quits after racism row

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Although Samant initially offered an apology for the social media posts, some of which dated back to 2017, in the form of an open letter, she quit as president-elect on Wednesday after facing continued criticism
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP