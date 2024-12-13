6th bomb threat to Delhi schools this year; when will malice end: Parents

On Friday, Delhi saw its sixth instance this year of hoax bomb threats targeting schools, exacerbating confusion and fear among students, parents, and staff. A Delhi Police team at Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar on Friday. (PTI)

“As soon as the school administration was aware of the bomb threat, we issued an alert to the parents via SMS and took our classes online,” said Anil Jain, manager, Mother’s International School in Kalu Sarai. He said that police arrived at the school at 7.45am.

Madhavi Goswami, principal, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, said that she was checking school mail when she saw the threat. “We took our classes online today,” she added.

Many parents complained about the uncertainty these bomb threats are causing and said that these threats have now increased in frequency. Vikas Sharma, whose daughter studies atDelhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave, said that nowadays they frequently check their mobile phones for updates about bomb threats.

“My daughter had her class 12th pre-boards today which got cancelled and she had to return home at 8.30am,” he said.

“Every morning we are anxious nowadays and checking whether there is an update for any threats since these threats have become so common,” said Kriti Grover, whose child studies at Bhatnagar International School in Pashchim Vihar.

Asha Prabhakar, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools Conference and principal of Bal Bharati Public School, Noida, said that authorities should find the source of the threats that are causing a lot of mental and physical anguish to students, parents and school staff. “These recurring threats have disturbed the school routine,” she added.

Parents and school associations also expressed concern about commotion that occurs outside schools when parents rush there to collect their children. Aparajita Gautam, president, Delhi parents association, said that parents are constantly anxious these days and often complained about a solution to this bomb threat issue. Bharat Arora, chairman, action committee of unaided private schools, said that schools in Delhi support the court’s concern regarding finalising standard operating procedures and added that all the stakeholders associated with the schools should enhance coordination with each other. The Delhi high court on November 14 had directed the Delhi government to form an action plan to manage hoax bomb threats in schools.