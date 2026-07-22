A day after CJP march, cops reject claims of using excessive force on protesters

A day after clashes between police and protesters at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police officers who HT spoke to on Tuesday denied allegations that they had used excessive force, claiming the protesters were “unruly and aggressive and that several police officers had been injured as a result. Delhi Police carry out lathicharge on protesters during the Chalo Sansad march on Monday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In a statement on Monday, Delhi Police said 118 police officials, including paramilitary officials, were injured. At least 6 to 7 suffered serious injuries, while others had been discharged, it said.

Speaking to HT, additional DCP (north) Niharika Bhatt alleged she was injured on her hand and leg after students allegedly carried out stone pelting at Sansad Marg and Janpath.

“I was attacked twice. At Sansad Marg, I had just reached when protesters started pelting stones at us. They were pushing barricades and we were urging them to stop. They pelted stones, threw slippers at us and then also pepper sprayed us,” alleged the DCP.

Then later, around 5pm, she said received information about a lathi-charge at Janpath. “I rushed there and saw protesters were fighting with police officials. They were throwing stones and other objects. I feel the police retaliated with lathi-charge and tear gas because there was no other way to contain such a crowd.”

Another officer, who refused to be named, said she was hit on her left leg near Tolstoy Marg around 4.10pm. “I was with my operator when people started pelting stones,” she said, alleging the protesters were taking off parts of walls and pavements as projectiles.

“The attack was so bad that we had to retreat. We could not defend ourselves for some time. I injured my leg during the stone pelting and my operator received injured to his hand. Another officer next to me, who was injured, couldn’t walk properly. We kept urging them to go back, but nobody was listening. They were charging at us with stones. We had to use force to stop them,” the officer claimed.

Head Constable Laal Singh, posted at CP police station, said he was part of the security arrangements since 6am on Monday and all remained normal till 9am. “But after the call for march, protesters got restless. They started pushing the barricades and jumped over them. I was near the LIC building when protesters picked up bricks. We had nowhere to go. We could not even defend ourselves with lathis because they kept throwing bricks. One hit my hand and my back. I fell and could not get up. Somehow, my colleagues managed to pick me and save me.”

Sub-inspector Shriniwas Sharma, who is posted at the office of DCP New Delhi, said that his team received information around 1pm that Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad and 8–10 of his supporters were sitting near the traffic signal at Jai Singh Marg and Parliament Street, close to the SBI headquarters. “We went there to request them to vacate the area and allow the public to pass. By that time, the crowd had become aggressive during the protest. They misbehaved with us and assaulted us, causing injuries. They pelted stones, attacked us with sticks, kicked us and threw barricades at us. I almost fainted. I also suffered fractures, including a fracture in my leg.’’

In a statement, Chandrashekar Azad said that the youth as well as his party supporters were peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar but the police committed “brutality” and they were “mercilessly beaten by the cops”.

“The government should order a probe and take action against erring police personnel,” he said.

To be sure, HT could not independently verify the nature of the police officers’ injuries. The Delhi Police alleged that the planned but unauthorised march was handled “professionally,” but visuals showed security personnel in full riot gear thrashing young unarmed protesters.