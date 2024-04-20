AAP and BJP continue to spar on Delhi excise policy

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday took a jibe at Union home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and questioned the monetary contribution of an accused in the Delhi excise policy case to BJP in the form of electoral bonds. AAP leader Sanjay Singh at a press conference at AAP headquarters in DDU Marg in New Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Singh was referring to a television interview Shah gave where he said that “becoming a government witness meant confessing to a crime”. Singh said if this was true, why did the BJP accept electoral bonds of ₹50 crore from Sharath Chandra Reddy, who is an accused-turned-approver in the excise policy case?

“BJP leaders should be interrogated on why and how the party accepted donations from Reddy who had confessed to his crime. As soon as the details of the electoral bonds were made public and it came to light that the excise scam was done by the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. Action has been taken against AAP leaders without evidence, but no action has been taken against BJP despite available evidence. How could BJP accept donations from a person who ED (Enforcement Directorate) said was the kingpin in the excise case?” asked Singh.

Singh also demanded an investigation into the matter.

“This is a clear matter of quid pro quo... Sarath Chandra Reddy was released in exchange for donation to the BJP. Action should be taken against BJP leaders for extortion, they should be arrested, but the ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia instead. I was kept in jail for six months... AAP leaders are being arrested on false charges. More than 500 raids were conducted by ED, and not even a single penny was recovered in these raids, neither Arvind Kejriwal’s house, nor Manish Sisodia’s house. The legal action is only taken against AAP leaders,” Singh said.

HT reached out the BJP which did not respond to queries seeking comments.