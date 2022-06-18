Admissions to Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University now open

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Friday announced admissions to undergraduate and diploma programmes for the 2022-23 academic year, with an expanded line-up of courses and increased capacity.

The varsity was started last year and the first round of admissions took place in December. While the number of seats was 6,000 last year, they have increased to 7,373 for the 2022-23 academic year, including 4,960 seats for diploma courses, 2,265 for undergraduate programmes and 148 for postgraduate programmes. The programmes will be offered across 19 campuses, including three upcoming ones in Mayur Vihar, Dheerpur, and Okhla.

Candidates can apply for admission to 15 full-time diploma programmes, two part-time diploma programmes and 16 undergraduate programmes. The undergraduate programmes include four new ones that are being introduced this year--Bachelor in library sciences, Bachelor in optometry, BSc hospital management, and BBA automotive retail management. Other courses include an advanced diploma in automotive mechatronics and BTech programmes (lateral entry). The university is also offering five postgraduate programmes.

In an online press conference on Friday, DSEU vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said the university was expanding campuses, courses, and seats for this year. Vohra said that the varsity will also provide students with scholarships to ensure that eligible candidates are not denied admission due to economic and social barriers. “We provided students with over 500 scholarships last year. The university shall ensure more scholarships for students looking to join this year. In addition to this, we are introducing special scholarships for women to reduce the gender gap in higher education,” Vohra said.

She said that the varsity was an inclusive institute and was keen on receiving applications from women candidates. “We will also adjust cutoffs for girls and women. We are an inclusive institute and want people of all genders and orientations to join us,” Vohra said.

Aspirants can enrol for the online admission process and appear for the university’s common entrance test, which will likely be held on July 10. The university has, however, not yet notified a final date for registrations. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the entrance exams. The university includes 85% reservations for Delhi-based students, officials said.