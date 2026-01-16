Amid Delhi cold, govt expands night shelter capacity, rescue ops

NEW DELHI:The Delhi government on Thursday expanded night shelter capacity around major hospitals and stepped up midnight rescue operations amid severe cold conditions, officials said on Wednesday. The move comes three days after the Delhi High Court directions (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

Government officials said that chief minister Rekha Gupta ordered the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and shelter management agencies to increase facilities around high-footfall zones such as AIIMS, Safdarjung and G.B. Pant Hospital.

The move comes three days after the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi government and the Centre to ensure that the homeless are provided with night shelters during winters.

Gupta said that the shelter capacity around AIIMS-Safdarjung belt has been increased to 350 beds. “Temporary shelter arrangements have also been made in subway areas near the hospitals, where homeless people frequently take shelter to escape the cold,” she added.

Around 75 people were rescued from the area and shifted to safer locations, said officials, adding that blankets and bedding was immediately provided to those in need.

“Delhi government’s efforts are not limited to providing shelter alone. A city-wide alert and rescue mechanism has been activated,” Gupta said.

The government has rolled out its Winter Action Plan 2025–26, under which around 250 temporary pagoda night shelters have been established in sensitive and high-footfall locations to protect people from extreme cold, added officials.

The DUSIB is operating 197 permanent night shelters equipped with essential facilities across Delhi, they added.

Free bedding, three meals a day, sanitation facilities and safe drinking water is being provided at these shelters. Shelter management agencies have also been directed to conduct regular night inspections, between 10 pm and 4 am, to identify people sleeping in unsafe or open locations.

Similar measures have been taken around G.B. Pant Hospital, where eight temporary pagoda shelters have been established with a capacity of 80 people, officials said.

With cold conditions expected to persist, officials said the government will continue to scale up shelter capacity and rescue operations wherever required.