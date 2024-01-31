Amrit Udyan to be open for public from Feb 2 | Check timings, ticket prices

Udyan Utsav 2024 at Amrit Udyan, formerly known as the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital, will be open for the public from February 2 to March 31. Spread over 15 acres, the Mughal Gardens, now part of the Amrit Udyan, is one of the key attractions in Rashtrapati Bhavan. (File) (X/President of India)

Rashtrapati Bhavan described this year's Udyan Utsav as a landscaping marvel featuring a vibrant display of Tulips, Daffodils, Asiatic Lily, Oriental Lily, and various rare seasonal flowers. The focal point will be the floral arrangements of Tulips and over 100 varieties of Roses.

Amrit Udyan will have special opening dates for different categories: February 22 for differently-abled individuals, February 23 for personnel from defence, paramilitary, and police forces, March 1 for women and tribal women's self-help groups, and March 5 for children from orphanages.

What does the garden include?

Amrit Udyan comprises of East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. Additional gardens were developed during the tenures of former presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind. These include Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam.

Visitors can explore various attractions, such as Bal Vatika—an exclusively curated garden for children featuring the story of a 225-year-old Sheesham tree, a treehouse, and a Nature’s classroom. Additionally, the Bonsai and Circular Gardens showcase a diverse array of flora and fauna.

A food court is available for refreshments, and ongoing exhibitions add to the overall experience.

Timings and entry gate

-The gardens are accessible to visitors from 10 am to 5 pm, with the last entry permitted at 4 am.

-Entrance and exit for all visitors will be through gate no. 35 of the President's Estate, situated near the junction of North Avenue and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

-On four special days—February 22nd, February 23rd, March 1st, and March 5th, 2024—the Udyan will exclusively welcome specific diverse groups, as detailed in the Booking Instructions.

-The Gardens will be closed every Monday for maintenance and on Holi, observed on March 25th, 2024, as it is a Gazetted Holiday.

-To facilitate transportation, visitors can utilise the shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to gate no. 35, available at intervals of every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 5.00 pm.

Nearest Metro Stations

Metro Station Distance Line Central Secretariat 2 km Yellow, Violet Shivaji Stadium 2 km Orange (Airport Line) Patel Chowk 2.1 km Yellow RK Ashram 3.2 km Blue

Booking tickets

Booking slots and entry to these gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav are free. Entry can be through Online Booking as well as through direct “walk-in”.