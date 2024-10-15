BJP appoints Baijayant Panda as incharge for Delhi Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed member of Parliament (MP) and the party’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda as its incharge and Atul Garg, MP, as co-incharge for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Baijayant Panda. (File Photo)

The decision comes into immediate effect as the BJP ramps up its preparations for the elections in the national capital.

Panda, who joined the BJP in 2019 following his exit from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was the BJP’s Delhi Election incharge during the 2020 Assembly polls as well. In January 2024, he was appointed as the party’s election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh during the Lok Sabha elections.

With Delhi Assembly polls expected early next year, the BJP, not having been in power in the national capital since 1998, is striving to defeat the Arvind Kejriwal led party, which has been in power since 2015 with an overwhelming majority of 67 out of 70 in 2015 and 63 out of 70 in 2020.