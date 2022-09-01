BJP lawmakers marshaled out of Delhi assembly
The BJP members said their demands for discussion on issues including the excise policy have not been considered and continued to protest over it
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, and Abhay Verma were marshaled out of the Delhi assembly after they protested against deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla’s refusal to accept their calling attention motion before chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s confidence motion was debated and voted on.
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Opposition leader, objected to and called the confidence motion a drama. He said there was no need for it because all 62 ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers have confidence in Kejriwal’s council of ministers. “ ₹77 crore is spent annually on running the House. So, the House should discuss issues related to the Delhi.”
The BJP members said their demands for discussion on issues including the excise policy have not been considered and continued to protest over it. Gupta and Verma and Bisht were marshaled out while other BJP members staged a walkout.
Birla said the Opposition was not serious about raising its issues in the assembly. “No member raised them on a personal level if there were any issues. All issues of the Opposition will be taken up...no other issues will be taken up until voting on the motion of confidence.”
-
Hindus and Muslims celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together in Karnataka's Mandya
As the rest of the state is marred with controversies, Mandya district showed a different picture altogether, as Muslims and Hindus came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a show of harmony, news agency ANI reported. Read: Contrasting scenes at two Idgah grounds in Karnataka on Ganesh Chaturthi At such a time, people from both Hindu and Muslim communities came together in Mandya to celebrate the festival together, setting an example.
-
Important for this generation to understand customs: Shwetha Srivatsav
Actor Shwetha Srivatsav welcomed Lord Ganesha in all his glory this year. An ardent devotee, she shares the importance that Ganesh Chaturthi and the deity hold for her and her family: “My daughter, Ashmitha, turned five this year. She is at an age where she can understand about festivals and their significance. It is really important for this generation to understand our customs and follow them.”
-
Tamil Nadu: Schools, educational institutes shut in four districts due to rain
In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools and educational institutes in four districts of Tamil Nadu - Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur- have been shut, officials said on Thursday. Read Oppn seeks govt stand on Chennai-Salem e-way IMD's predictions According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.
-
Rajasthan to constitute India’s first social and performance audit authority
The Rajasthan government has decided to set up a specialised social and performance audit authority to conduct social audit of schemes, a first-of-its-kind in the country. The state cabinet approved the proposal during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The area of operation of the authority will be the entire state of Rajasthan, while the administrative department will be finance.
-
Human trafficking cases: Goa tops list per lakh population, reveals NCRB data
Goa has the highest rate of human trafficking cases per lakh population, the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2021 revealed. According to the data compiled by the NCRB, Goa records one case of human trafficking per lakh population as against the national average of 0.2cases. Goa has recorded 15 cases of human trafficking in which 38 victims - all adult women and Indian nationals - were rescued for a population of 15.6lakh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics