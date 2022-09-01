BJP lawmakers marshaled out of Delhi assembly

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, and Abhay Verma were marshaled out of the Delhi assembly after they protested against deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla’s refusal to accept their calling attention motion before chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s confidence motion was debated and voted on.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Opposition leader, objected to and called the confidence motion a drama. He said there was no need for it because all 62 ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers have confidence in Kejriwal’s council of ministers. “ ₹77 crore is spent annually on running the House. So, the House should discuss issues related to the Delhi.”

The BJP members said their demands for discussion on issues including the excise policy have not been considered and continued to protest over it. Gupta and Verma and Bisht were marshaled out while other BJP members staged a walkout.

Birla said the Opposition was not serious about raising its issues in the assembly. “No member raised them on a personal level if there were any issues. All issues of the Opposition will be taken up...no other issues will be taken up until voting on the motion of confidence.”

