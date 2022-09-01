Home / Cities / Delhi News / BJP lawmakers marshaled out of Delhi assembly

BJP lawmakers marshaled out of Delhi assembly

Published on Sep 01, 2022 12:16 PM IST

The BJP members said their demands for discussion on issues including the excise policy have not been considered and continued to protest over it

AAP lawmakers outside the Delhi assembly. (PTI)
ByAlok K N Mishra

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, and Abhay Verma were marshaled out of the Delhi assembly after they protested against deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla’s refusal to accept their calling attention motion before chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s confidence motion was debated and voted on.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Opposition leader, objected to and called the confidence motion a drama. He said there was no need for it because all 62 ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmakers have confidence in Kejriwal’s council of ministers. “ 77 crore is spent annually on running the House. So, the House should discuss issues related to the Delhi.”

The BJP members said their demands for discussion on issues including the excise policy have not been considered and continued to protest over it. Gupta and Verma and Bisht were marshaled out while other BJP members staged a walkout.

Birla said the Opposition was not serious about raising its issues in the assembly. “No member raised them on a personal level if there were any issues. All issues of the Opposition will be taken up...no other issues will be taken up until voting on the motion of confidence.”

    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

