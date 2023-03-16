CBI files FIR over 2015 feedback unit, lists Manish Sisodia as accused No 1

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh corruption case against former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with allegations that a special feedback unit (FBU) created by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in 2015 illegally snooped on political rivals and government officials. AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He was remanded in judicial custody till March 20. (PTI)

Sisodia has been named as the primary accused in the latest First Information Report (FIR) filed on March 14, in which he has been charged under sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, dishonest misappropriation of property, forgery and fraud of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR names Sukesh Kumar Jain, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of 1992 batch who worked as secretary vigilance in Delhi government at that time, Rakesh Kumar Sinha, a retired deputy inspector general of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) who was special advisor to the chief minister and joint director of the feedback unit, Pradeep Kumar Punj, a retired joint director of the Intelligence Bureau who worked as deputy director in FBU, Satish Khetrapal, a former assistant commandant of CISF who worked as feedback officer and Gopal Mohan, the then advisor (anti-corruption) to CM Arvind Kejriwal .

The FIR was registered weeks after the ministry of home affairs (MHA), acting on a recommendation of the lieutenant governor VK Saxena, recently allowed CBI to investigate Sisodia provoking a sharp reaction from the AAP.

The controversy dates back to 2015, when the AAP won its first full term in Delhi. Not long after taking charge, the state government moved to set up a feedback unit, or FBU, in September 2015 to gather actionable feedback on various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under its jurisdiction, and also to probe corruption cases. No cabinet note was moved for the proposal and no sanction was taken from the LG at the time, according to CBI.

The unit started functioning on February 1, 2016 with a provision of ₹1 crore, according to CBI, which said that FBU probed 700 cases in the eight months of existence -- 60% about vigilance and graft, and 40% related to generating political intelligence and snooping.The unit was formed under directorate of vigilance. Sisodia is the minister-in-charge of vigilance.

Sisodia is currently lodged in Tihar jail after CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy related irregularities, in which AAP leaders were allegedly given ₹100 crore kickbacks for favouring a set of liquor businessmen and politicians to enter Delhi’s liquor business.

People familiar with the development said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also expected to register a money laundering case in the Feedback Unit.