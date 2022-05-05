Covid: Delhi reports 1,365 new cases in 24 hours, positivity rate dips to 6.35%
Delhi recorded 1,365 cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 6.35 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Thursday. No deaths were reported during the same period, the bulletin said.
As many as 1,354 cases were reported a day ago, with the positivity rate of 7.64 per cent.
The fresh cases took the national capital's overall infection tally – registered since the start of the pandemic – to 18,89,769, while the death toll touched 26,177, according to the data. Active cases in the city now stand at 5,746, down from the previous day's 5,853. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,473 from 1,343 on Wednesday, the data shared in a bulletin showed.
Hospitalisation rate accounts for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, according to the data. As many as 192 Covid-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at hospitals, while 4,189 are recuperating in home isolation, the bulletin said.
On Tuesday, Delhi reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one death due to the disease. On Monday, the city had reported 1,076 cases with a positivity rate of 6.42 per cent.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had last week said that while the Covid-19 cases have risen in the capital, the situation was not serious as people were not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate was low.
-
Yogi to visit Ayodhya, review vision document
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday, review the vision document of the temple town's development plan and have lunch at a dalit hamlet where local public representatives will also be present, according to officials. Yogi Adityanath will also unveil a statue of Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap at Guptar Ghat. Yogi Adityanath will spend the night in Ayodhya and meet saints at the circuit house. He will leave for Lucknow on Saturday.
-
Ayodhya new focal point of political feud between Shiv Sena and MNS
Ayodhya is likely to host two members of the Thackeray family of Mumbai in the next two months at a time when they appear to be competing with each other to show their reverence for Lord Ram. The political feud between Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has now found a new battleground –Ayodhya.
-
Meat factory case: Former Uttar Pradesh minister, kin declared absconding
The police on Wednesday evening declared former Uttar Pradesh minister Haji Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons Feroz and Imran absconding in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly operating a meat factory illegally in Meerut. The police pasted a notice on Yakoob's house in the Sarai Behleem locality under the Kotwali police station limits in Meerut.
-
Free competitive exams’ coaching for students in UP schools soon
Students of government-run and aided secondary schools of UP will soon be prepared for various competitive examinations free of cost. Under the new National Education Policy-2020, the department of secondary education has prepared a proposal in this regard, say officials aware of the move.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BKU leader again demands junior home minister’s resignation
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday reiterated the demand for resignation of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' whose son Ashish Mishra is the key accused in the last year's Tikunia violence in Kheri district in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Tikait said Samyukta Kisan Morcha would continue raising the demand in all their future agitations.
