Delhi: DCW seize acid can from women’s public toilet during surprise inspection

A 50-litre can of acid was found inside a women’s public toilet outside the GB Pant Hospital in Delhi’s Daryaganj during a surprise inspection by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal along with DCW officials. A 50-litre can of acid was found inside a women’s public toilet outside the GB Pant Hospital in Delhi’s Daryaganj (Twitter/Screengrab)

According to the officials, the acid used by the sanitation workers was kept in open, without any lid or cover, which is dangerous.

Maliwal also shared a video on social media in which she can be seen scolding the staffers and management for being irresponsible.

After the inspection, the DCW called the local police and seized the can. DCW also issued summons to Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials and sought a report in the matter. The commission has asked for reasons for usage of acid for cleaning public toilets as well as the action taken against the authorities responsible for acid being used in the public toilets.

“I am shocked to discover huge quantities of acid kept in open in a public toilet in central Delhi. This could have been used by people for criminal activities. The fact that acid is being used in public toilets for cleaning purposes on a large scale is unacceptable and shameful. Strict action should be taken against the authorities for encouraging the use of acid for cleaning in toilets,” said Maliwal.

Officials added that the DCW has been receiving several complaints regarding issues related to public toilets for women and girls in various areas of Delhi. The commission also observed that users were being charged ₹10 each time they used the toilet. The commission was also informed that the toilet is closed at 10 pm, rendering women and girls vulnerable to open defecation.

Responding to the DCW notice, a statement issued by the mayor’s office said, “We are initiating an inquiry into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against whoever found to be guilty of negligence.”

An MCD official, asking not to be named, said, “Acid is not issued by municipal store. Its use is not allowed. Appropriate action will be taken in the matter.”

In 2013, the Supreme Court had banned over-the-counter sale of acid across the country, in the wake of increasing acid attacks. The DCW chairperson said that such ready availability of acid is dangerous as anyone can try to get it from public toilets and misuse it.