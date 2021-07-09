DDA finalising tenders for in-situ houses for 10,000 families living in slums

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is finalising the bids for six in-situ slum redevelopment housing projects for 10,000 families who live in these clusters.

The in-situ redevelopment of slum clusters is part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship mission of the Union government implemented by the ministry of housing and urban affairs that ensures a pucca house to all eligible urban households by 2022.

A senior DDA official said, “We have received the bids for five projects so far. We might have to re-tender for one of the projects. A decision will be taken in this regard soon. We are technicallly evaluating these bids, after which work will be awarded to the contractors.”

The six projects have been planned in Rohini, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Dilshad Garden, Pooth Kalan and Haiderpur, where 10 JJ clusters will be redeveloped. There are four clusters with over 4,000 households in Rohini’s Sectors 18,19 and 20. Similarly, flats will be constructed for 1,991 households in Haiderpur and 2,645 families in Dishad Garden respectively.

Of the 675 slum clusters in Delhi, 499 are on central government land. Under the PMAY, DDA has to carry out in-situ redevelopment of 376 clusters which have come up on its land.

The housing agency has completed surveying households, which started in 2019, in 23 slum clusters.

Currently, the DDA has three in-situ redevelopment projects in west Delhi’s Katputhli Colony, Jailorwala Bagh in north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar and Kalkaji extension where a total of 5,990 flats are under construction.

The official quoted above said the land owning agency plans to take up redevelopment of 16 slum clusters on a public private partnership (PPP) basis by the end of this year, just like the Katputhli Colony project---the first in-situ redevelopment project to be implemented on PPP mode.

“Close to 30,000 flats will be constructed as part of these in-situ redevelopment projects. For the first time, DDA has taken up slum rehabilitation projects on such a large scale,” said the official.

He added the Katputhli Colony redevelopment work, which was conceived in 2009 but the work started in March 2018, is likely to be completed by early next year. “The work got delayed due to the lockdown that was imposed following the outbreak of Covid-19,” said the official.

DDA plans to hire private developers for the in-situ slum development projects, who will construct a multi-storey housing facility for slum dwellers (or beneficiaries identified through the survey), along with commercial spaces on the land where the slum exists. The commercial component will be used by the developer to recover the total cost of the project. The land will be leased to the developer, the period of which will be decided by the DDA.

Earlier this year, the DDA had eased the redevelopment norms to allow developers to recover the cost of the project. “The in-situ projects have to be financially viable. For this, some norms were changed. The detailed project report of 10 projects is being finalised and we plan to float tenders for these projects as well,” said the official.

