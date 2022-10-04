Default power subsidy in Delhi to continue till October 31: AAP govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the default electricity subsidy by one more month (till October 31). It means that consumers who failed to opt in for the subsidy till September 30 will also get free electricity up to 200 units in October as well as 50% subsidy on the consumption of below 400 units per month. From November, the subsidy will not be available to those who fail to opt in, however.

Over 2.6 million consumers of the 5.8 million consumers in the Capital have already opted in for the power subsidy by applying for it offline or electronically. “After October 2022, if any consumer expresses his/her willingness to avail of the subsidy, he/she would be granted subsidy w.e.f. date of receipt application,” a Delhi government official said.

Announcing the voluntary power subsidy scheme earlier, the Delhi government had announced that power subsidy will not be available from October 1 and will be given to only those who opt for it.

State government officials said they expect the number of consumers who opt in to pick up in the coming weeks as awareness of the new mandate spreads, adding that people will get subsidies in the next month’s bill.