Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: 2 held for possessing heroin worth 1.23 crores
delhi news

Delhi: 2 held for possessing heroin worth 1.23 crores

Acting on secret information, the Narcotics cell of the Delhi Police arrested the two accused identified as 26-year-old Aamna and 22-year-old Ravi who are the residents of Narela district of New Delhi.
An FIR has been filed in Narela Police station under sections 21, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.(Representative image)
An FIR has been filed in Narela Police station under sections 21, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.(Representative image)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi

Delhi Police apprehended two drug peddlers including one woman for allegedly possessing heroin worth 1.25 crores here, police said on Friday.

Acting on secret information, the Narcotics cell of the Delhi Police arrested the two accused identified as 26-year-old Aamna and 22-year-old Ravi who are the residents of Narela district of New Delhi. The duo used to supply drugs within the district, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer North district, Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the accused Aamna is the main peddler who runs the racket and Ravi was working as her carrier.

"A total of half kg heroin has been recovered from the possession of the two accused. In the raid carried out by the narcotic cell, 100 grams of heroin were recovered from Ravi and 400 grams of it were recovered from the possession of Aamna. Police also recovered packing material including an electronic weighing machine and polythene pouches of different sizes from the house of Aamna," he said.

The police further said that the accused Aamna was receiving drugs from a person namely Imran. Earlier she used to receive it from another drug peddler namely Pramod Kumar alias Moola, who was apprehended by a special staff of the Narcotics department in an encounter held on November 2021.

Also, in the year 2020, the Delhi police arrested one person namely Ajmera alias Kabri in a similar case who is the elder sister of Aamna. The police said she is in judicial custody.

Police are on the lookout for the other associates of the two accused. An FIR has been filed in Narela Police station under sections 21, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Further investigation into the case is underway. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Maharashtra has reported less than 100 new Covid-19 cases after 3 days. (HVijay Bate/HT Photo)

    Maha logs 69 fresh Covid cases as daily infections fall below 100 after 3 days

    Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.

  • Members of BJP's fact finding team speak to media on the Hashkhali gang rape case, in Nadia district on April 15, 2022.&nbsp;

    'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.

  • Railway commuters at Kalyan station, which is a major junction. As many as 78 deaths and 65 injuries have been reported at Kalyan railway station in the first three months of 2022. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)

    78 deaths, 65 injuries reported at Kalyan railway station in first quarter of 2022

    In the first three months of 2022, 78 deaths have occurred in Kalyan railway station premises because of various accidents. Sixty five others have been injured in the same period. Out of these, 16 railway commuters have died while 27 suffered injuries after falling from moving trains while 40 commuters have also died while trespassing near the Kalyan station premises.

  • The Karnataka Education Board has set the SSLC examination results for May 12. Meanwhile, students went for mass bunk, with this year's SSLC exams seeing record absenteeism. (HT PHOTO)

    SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent

    After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month. After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12. Alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students.

  • Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur. (Source: Live Mint)

    Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur

    On April 16, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this remarkable feat. Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out