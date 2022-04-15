Delhi: 2 held for possessing heroin worth ₹1.23 crores
Delhi Police apprehended two drug peddlers including one woman for allegedly possessing heroin worth ₹1.25 crores here, police said on Friday.
Acting on secret information, the Narcotics cell of the Delhi Police arrested the two accused identified as 26-year-old Aamna and 22-year-old Ravi who are the residents of Narela district of New Delhi. The duo used to supply drugs within the district, an official said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer North district, Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the accused Aamna is the main peddler who runs the racket and Ravi was working as her carrier.
"A total of half kg heroin has been recovered from the possession of the two accused. In the raid carried out by the narcotic cell, 100 grams of heroin were recovered from Ravi and 400 grams of it were recovered from the possession of Aamna. Police also recovered packing material including an electronic weighing machine and polythene pouches of different sizes from the house of Aamna," he said.
The police further said that the accused Aamna was receiving drugs from a person namely Imran. Earlier she used to receive it from another drug peddler namely Pramod Kumar alias Moola, who was apprehended by a special staff of the Narcotics department in an encounter held on November 2021.
Also, in the year 2020, the Delhi police arrested one person namely Ajmera alias Kabri in a similar case who is the elder sister of Aamna. The police said she is in judicial custody.
Police are on the lookout for the other associates of the two accused. An FIR has been filed in Narela Police station under sections 21, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
-
Maha logs 69 fresh Covid cases as daily infections fall below 100 after 3 days
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
-
'Mamata Banerjee must apologise, quit': BJP ups ante in Nadia rape case
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit out at Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the teen girl who died in the state's in Nadia district hours after she was allegedly gang raped. The opposition BJP demanded her resignation from the top post. The BJP's Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar called for a case against Mamata Banerjee.
-
78 deaths, 65 injuries reported at Kalyan railway station in first quarter of 2022
In the first three months of 2022, 78 deaths have occurred in Kalyan railway station premises because of various accidents. Sixty five others have been injured in the same period. Out of these, 16 railway commuters have died while 27 suffered injuries after falling from moving trains while 40 commuters have also died while trespassing near the Kalyan station premises.
-
SSLC exam results date announced; a record number of students were absent
After having set out the answer booklet for this year's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations, the results date has been set by the Higher Education Board for next month. After releasing the answer key on April 12, the board said evaluation of the papers will take till April 21 and the results will most likely be announced on May 12. Alarmingly, this year's exams saw a record number of absent students.
-
Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur
On April 16, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this remarkable feat. Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics