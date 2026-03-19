Delhi approves ₹21K cr plan to curb flooding

The Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA) on Wednesday approved the urban flood mitigation plan estimated to be worth ₹21,000 crore, officials said. The meeting was chaired by Delhi lieutenant governer Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas, officials said, adding that they reviewed disaster preparedness measures for the national Capital. (Hindustan Times)

The meeting was chaired by Delhi lieutenant governer Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas, officials said, adding that they reviewed disaster preparedness measures for the national Capital.

According to officials, the authority gave in principal approval to the Delhi urban flood mitigation plan.

“This comprehensive plan focuses on strengthening drainage infrastructure, desilting major drains, constructing additional stormwater channels, and real-time flood monitoring systems to reduce urban flooding risks during monsoons,” said an official.

During the meeting, a decision was taken to establish a state-of-the-art emergency operations centre (EOC) and an integrated command and control centre for Delhi, said officials.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta stressed on the need for timely implementation of the plan in lieu of upcoming monsoon season. She called for augmenting energy infrastructure by ensuring judicious use, promoting renewable energy integration, vigilance towards black marketing, hoarding and ensuring uninterrupted supply to critical installations during potential disruptions.

They said, these facilities will enable real-time coordination, predictive analytics using AI and satellite data, and swift response mechanisms across all disaster scenarios.

Sandhu directed all concerned departments to expedite implementation and timely completion of the project.

The DSDMA also reviewed the energy demand and supply scenario in the context of the emerging current geopolitical situation due to the West Asia crisis.

Meanwhile, the food and civil supplies department presented a report on ensuring uninterrupted availability of LPG, PNG, petrol, and diesel in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with the director of the National Centre for Seismology.