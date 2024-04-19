Delhi: BJP begins campaign to corner CM Arvind Kejriwal in street dramas

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise nearly 8,000 “nukkad nataks” (street plays) and magic shows, along with performances by music bands and flash mobs across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the Capital from May 1 as part of its election campaign, party functionaries said on Friday. Artistes perform ‘nukkad natak’ organised by Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

A “nukkad natak” trial show was organised at the Delhi BJP office on Friday and was attended by several leaders of the party.

One of the themes of the street plays will be “from Wagon R to Tihar”, which targets Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal over corruption charges. Another theme is “Wedding procession without groom”, which aims to attack the opposition INDIA bloc for not declaring a prime ministerial candidate. However, the street plays will also include other themes that will focus on the achievements of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years, they added.

Before becoming the Delhi CM, Kejriwal often used to travel in a blue Wagon R car, which was considered as a symbol of his simplicity. However, after he took charge as the CM, he started using an official car as all incumbents do.

“As part of the election campaign, ‘nukkad natak’ will begin in different parts of the city from May 1. Street plays are a very powerful medium of communication and deliver messages to people effectively. They also play an important role in community engagement. Besides, puppet and magic shows, poetry recitals, music bands and flash mobs have also been lined up to apprise people of the Modi government’s achievements. Through them, we will also expose the corruption and misrule of the Kejriwal government,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Delhi will vote on May 25 to elect seven Lok Sabha MPs.

“As Delhi is a cosmopolitan city, some shows will be presented in English and some others in regional languages such as Bhojpuri, Maithili, Garhwali and Punjabi. This cultural campaign will continue till May 23,” said Sachdeva.

An AAP functionary said the BJP only does “natak” and “nautanki”. “BJP’s track record speaks for itself, with a long history of such theatrics and charades, and is devoid of any action in the public interest. The previous MPs of Delhi were no exception, who engaged solely in ‘Nautanki’,” he said.