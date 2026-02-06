Delhi CM highlights plastic waste as major challenge for clean Delhi

New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes stock of technological innovations at PlastIndia 2026 exhibition. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said plastic waste was a major challenge to make Delhi clean and green, and addressing it required collective efforts using modern recycling and waste management technology.

Speaking at the 12th International PlastIndia 2026 Plastic Exhibition, Conference and Convention at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday, Gupta said that the goal was to develop Delhi as a global city and a strong commercial centre.

She said that the Delhi government is continuously taking concrete steps to strengthen industry and entrepreneurship. To empower the MSME sector, the Delhi government is providing collateral-free loans of up to ₹10 crore, enabling small enterprises to access financial support without any guarantee.

“Delhi has set a target of establishing 5,000 new start-ups, particularly to promote innovation and sustainable solutions in the plastic industry,” she said, adding that policies are being simplified to further improve the ease of doing business, so that Delhi emerges not only as a consumption hub but also as a recognised trading and distribution centre.

Sharing industry data, the chief minister noted that in 2025, India’s plastic industry was valued at approximately US$44 billion, with projections of reaching USD 47 billion in 2026. It is estimated to grow to nearly USD 64 billion by 2030.