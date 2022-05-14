Delhi CM on Mundka fire tragedy: 'Those found responsible won't be spared'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised ‘stringent action’ against those found guilty for a fire tragedy in the national capital's Mundka, as he arrived there to take stock of the situation, along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia.
“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry In the case today. Those found responsible in the findings will not be spared and stringent action will be taken. Delhi government will give compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased,” Kejriwal said, after inspecting the fire site.
Each person who was injured will get a compensation of ₹50,000, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.
On Friday, a blaze engulfed a three-story building in west Delhi's Mundka, resulting in at least 27 people losing their lives, with several more critically injured. Also, a total of 29 people--24 women and five men--are missing, the Delhi Police said.
“DNA tests will be conducted to identify bodies in the minimum time possible. Whether some of those missing could be among the victims is being looked into,” said DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma.
The police have already arrested two people in connection with the incident, which took place near the busy Mundka station of the Delhi Metro.
Delhi has seen several fire tragedies, including in June 1997 in Uphaar cinema hall, in which 59 people were killed. The Mundka incident is the worst since the 2019 Anaj Mandi fire, that led to 43 deaths.
3 cops shot dead by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh, 1 poacher killed
Three police personnel were shot dead and one driver was injured in an attack by blackbuck poachers in a forest in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours on Saturday, said police. A poacher who was identified as Naushad Mewati was also killed in the incident. Sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav, constables Neeraj Bhargava and Santram were shot dead in the forest of Aron.
3 Madhya Pradesh cops killed by poachers, CM says 'sacrifice won't go in vain'
Three police personnel were killed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district early Saturday after some poachers opened fire at them. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that strictest action will be taken against the accused to “set an example” in the times to come. Sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables - Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena - have died in the incidethe state's home minister Narottam Mishra, he added. Chief minister Chouhan held a high-level meeting over the incident.
Can’t reject railway accident claim on grounds of victim’s negligence: Bombay HC
Railway accident claims cannot be rejected on the grounds of negligence of the deceased, the Bombay high court observed while allowing the claim of a victim's family. The court reversed the January 23, 2019 order of the Nagpur Railway Accident Claims Tribunal, rejecting the family's claim on the grounds that the man died due to Roshanlal Tembhare's own negligent act in trying to alight from a running train.
World Migratory Bird Day: Spot these summer beauties
There's a special set of birds which migrate to old forests of Delhi and the surrounding areas in the summer. “Blue-tailed and Blue-cheeked bee-eaters kick off the summer migration of birds that come to the region to breed. One can see these at Gurugram's Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Mangar Bani and Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Vasant Kunj,” shares Anita Mani, a birder from Delhi. Another avian beauty is the Indian paradise flycatcher.
Kumaraswamy kicks off JDS poll campaign saying ‘I will rise like the phoenix’
Claiming to be the "phoenix" that his father H D Deve Gowda had referred to, while demitting the office of the Prime Minister in 1997, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday kick-starting his party's poll campaign for 2023 Karnataka assembly polls, vowed to establish a government of Kannadigas in the state.
