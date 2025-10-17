Delhi court denies monk access to seizure memos in molestation case

A Delhi court has refused to provide copies of seizure memos to self-styled monk and molestation accused Swami Chaitanyananda, citing the sensitive nature of the case, his lawyer said. The order was passed on Wednesday by judicial magistrate (first class) Animesh Kumar of Patiala House Courts.

Advocate Manish Gandhi, part of Chaitanyananda’s legal team, said the court observed that due to the sensitive issue, copies of seizure memos cannot be given to the accused. The memos document evidence seized during investigation to ensure transparency and assist the trial.

Chaitanyananda had sought the memos, citing his statutory rights under sections 103 and 185 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), claiming the police intended to manipulate FIRs lodged against him within 15 days. Gandhi said he plans to challenge the order in the sessions court.

The development follows a Delhi court’s oral observations during Chaitanyananda’s bail hearing, noting the gravity of the alleged offences has increased due to multiple victims and the possibility of witness influence. The court suggested his counsel withdraw the bail plea but allowed adjournment to October 27 for a police status report.

Chaitanyananda, 62, is accused in five criminal cases, including mass molestation, cheating, and using forged diplomatic number plates. He was arrested on September 27 after evading police since August 5.

The Delhi Police, opposing his bail plea, said Chaitanyananda has been non-cooperative in providing passwords to his laptop and iPad, and his passport is yet to be recovered. Forensic evidence, including chats between him and students, is still awaited, and authorities warned that the risk of witness influence cannot be ruled out. One of his associates is alleged to have threatened the father of a victim and has since been bound down by the court.

In his bail plea, Chaitanyananda claimed the complainants were “tutored” and framed him over his enforcement of strict discipline at the institute. He maintained that his role was limited to policy-making and overall guidance as chairman-cum-managing director, with no direct interaction with students. The court, however, highlighted the need for custodial interrogation to recover evidence and progress the investigation into multiple serious offences across cases spanning 2009, 2016, and 2025.