LG: Delhi govt will advertise for 4,500 jobs; 6,000 in police

The Delhi government will advertise for around 4,500 job vacancies within the Delhi government while 6,000 vacancies will be created in Delhi Police, Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) V K Saxena said on Friday while distributing 849 letters of appointment to the newly recruited employees in different departments/agencies at an event organised at Vigyan Bhawan. Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“In the past year, more than 17,000 permanent jobs were already given and more vacancies will be filled soon. In the last six months alone, 1,495 people were recruited for the education department. Very soon vacancies for 4,500 positions will be advertised and an additional 6,000 more jobs will be created in Delhi Police,” Saxena said.

“I urge you to devote and dedicate your time diligently with zeal, honesty, and resolve to work to make the life of common people easy and contribute towards the task of nation-building. On February 24 and April 19, 2023, I distributed 1,071 and 1,505 appointment letters to the youth,” the LG added.

The LG said that the jobs will not only help them grow individually but it will also help their families, society, and the nation as a whole.

The 849 new recruits include 391 postgraduate teachers and trained graduate teachers in the education department, 274 junior secretarial assistants in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 50 junior assistants in Delhi Transport Corporation, 40 lab attendants in training and technical education, 13 junior engineers in Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), 11 principal assistants in DJB, 3 assistant engineers in irrigation and flood control department, and 67 assistant public prosecutors in the directorate of prosecution.

LG also underlined the fact that there were many in the government, who were appointed in an adhoc manner that raised doubts of favouritism and objectivity in their appointment.

“The LG lamented this practice of appointing individuals on a contract basis against permanent vacancies in government and assured that such appointments will be quashed at the earliest and the vacancy will be filled through the due selection process, which would ensure permanent employment to deserving candidates,” LG office said in a statement.