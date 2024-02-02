Delhi govt to expedite sewer link in unauthorised colonies

Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the Delhi government is looking to expedite the process of connecting unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters to sewage treatment plants by laying down a sewerage network, according to documents seen by HT. In a submission made to NGT, Kumar said that out of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies in the Capital, 1,031 were already provided a proper sewage network and 296 more such colonies will be included by November 2024. (HT Archive)

In a submission made to NGT, Kumar said that out of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies in the Capital, 1,031 were already provided a proper sewage network and 296 more such colonies will be included by November 2024. He said that 284 such colonies were connected with STPs last year.

The submission, dated January 31, said that around 82% of Delhi was covered by a proper sewerage network and the remaining 18% area, mainly comprising unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters, is solely reliant on septic tanks.

“Sewer lines were laid and commissioned in 747 of 1,799 Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi for treatment of sewage in sewage treatment plants (STPs) or decentralised STPs (DSTPs) in January 2023. During the last year, a sewerage network has been provided to 284 more unauthorised colonies, and now 1,031 of 1,799 Unauthorized Colonies have sewerage network. Works of providing sewerage network in remaining 768 Unauthorized Colonies are at various stages,” said the submission by Kumar.

NGT was hearing a petition filed by a Delhi resident, Shamsher Singh, who in 2021 alleged septage was being dumped openly on roads and drains by unauthorised vehicles, leading to ground and water pollution.

In its order dated December 12, 2021, NGT directed the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Police to investigate these allegations and sought a report. In a subsequent order dated December 21, 2022, it asked the chief secretary to monitor compliance and ensure coordination between different agencies. The chief secretary was required to submit periodic reports on the matter.

The submission also added that the work on 161 unauthorised colonies has not started yet as a no objection certificate (NOC) was still pending. This includes unauthorised colonies in the O-zone of the Yamuna floodplains, or those falling adjacent to or inside a forest land.

Meanwhile, a total of 311 colonies are planned to be connected to DSTPs which will be set up in the same unauthorised colony. However, the submission said work can start there only once the revenue department allots land.

Delhi generates around 792 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage, but it only has an installed sewage treatment capacity of 667 MGD. Further, out of this only around 565 MGD is treated every day.

Kumar has also said DJB was responsible for water supply and sewage treatment in the Capital, with it planning to create an application where locals can reach out to the government to get their septic tanks cleared.

“DJB has invited an Expression of Interest from experienced agencies in the field of septage or sewerage management, to provide mechanized vehicles for collection of septage from the septic tanks of the residents, commercial establishment, transportation and disposal of the same at designated STPs. It was proposed that the agency develop an app with a control room for receiving complaints... DJB will give license to the agency for its vehicles for 5 years to perform this activity and the payment will be collected by the agency from residents directly...” said the submission.

To tackle the problem of septage — sewage stored in a septic tank — from being dumped in the open or directly into the Yamuna, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), in March 2023, issued an order saying it will impose a penalty of ₹50,000 on any vendor found discharging septage in undesignated areas across Delhi.

The pollution body had said the same fine would apply to unauthorised vendors as well and their vehicles would also be confiscated.