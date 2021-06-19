Delhi govt to give 1 crore ex-gratia to families of 6 slain personnel: Deputy CM Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Saturday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government will provide an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore to the families of six security forces personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. Of these, three belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), two were Delhi Police personnel and one was a part of the civil defence.

“Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity,” Sisodia said while addressing a press briefing, according to news agency PTI.

Kejriwal Govt to give an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore each to the families of 6 brave martyrs:



ACP Sanket Kaushik (DP)

NC(E) Rajesh Kumar (IAF)

Flt Lt. Sunit Mohanty (IAF)

Sqn Ldr Meet Kumar (IAF)

Shri Vikas Kumar (DP)

Shri Pravesh Kumar (CD)



Salute to the heroes! 🇮🇳 -Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/1cakzZ1bjX — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 19, 2021









The Delhi deputy chief minister then went on to announce the names of the martyr’s whose families will receive the financial assistance:

1. ACP Sanket Kaushik (Delhi Police)

2. NC(E) Rajesh Kumar (Indian Air Force)

3. Flight Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty (Indian Air Force)

4. Squadron leader Meet Kumar (Indian Air Force)

5. Constable Vikas Kumar (Delhi Police)

6. Pravesh Kumar (Civil Defence)

Towards the end of the briefing, Sisodia said the Delhi government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who were killed while serving the country. “The Delhi government is with the families of the martyrs. And this ex-gratia gives a surety to all security forces personnel who take part in operations or in war that the public and the government are with them.”















