Delhi: Heatwave pushes ozone levels past safe limit
With mercury in the National Capital Region (NCR) rising earlier than usual this year and roads choking with vehicles, the level of ground-level ozone, a highly reactive gas that can be particularly dangerous to those suffering from asthma and respiratory conditions, is on the rise and has already breached permissible standards at several spots across the city, data from Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows.
The gas is formed as a result of a mixture of heat and gases such as oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds, largely occurring during the day in areas where there is traffic congestion or the presence of several industries.
According to DPCC data for the last week of April (April 24-30), temperatures shot up to 43-47°C in parts of Delhi (against a normal average of around 38°C during the period), with locations such as Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Nehru Nagar, Mandir Marg, RK Puram and Narela all breaching the eight-hour ozone limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre six out of the seven days. At Mundka, a busy industrial area, it breached the eight-hour limit on five of the seven days, while at Aurobindo Marg, where traffic congestion is an issue, it failed to meet the standards on three of the seven days.
During this period, the highest eight-hourly values were recorded at JLN stadium, where it touched 199.8 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (188.4) -- both nearly two times the safe limit.
Unlike PM2.5, PM 10 or NO2 which have 24-hour standards, ozone levels are measured by eight-hour standards and one-hour standards, largely owing to how dangerous the gas can be in a short span of time. While the eight-hour standard of ozone is 100 micrograms per cubic metre, the hourly standard is 180 micrograms per cubic metre.
DPCC data shows the gas’s hourly values touched 251 micrograms per cubic metre at JLN stadium during the last week of April close to noon every day when there is substantial traffic and the temperature is high. At Nehru Nagar, next to Lajpat Nagar, it reached 238 micrograms per cubic metre, primarily due to the traffic.
According to experts, while the levels of PM2.5 (particulate matter with diameters of 2.5 microns) and PM10 (suspended coarse particulate matter, either solid or liquid, with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less) may reduce, dangerous gases can still pollute the air, with ozone generally becoming the lead pollutant on those days.
“Ozone levels are highest on days when there are clear skies, and if the level of particulate matter is low, the sun’s heat penetrates deeper into the atmosphere, reacting with oxides of nitrogen to form ozone,” said Dipankar Saha, former head of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air laboratory. He added that ozone levels are likely to increase further in May and June, when the heat peaks.
A study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) last year found that high levels of ozone have become a year-round problem for Delhi — particularly during the summers.
Tanushree Ganguly, programme lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said since emissions from vehicles are a significant source of NOx, there is a need to focus on the vehicular sector to reduce ozone levels, which will also aid in the reduction of particulate matter.
“Multiple spots, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Patparganj, Narela and Jahangirpuri, reported ozone concentrations higher than the permissible 180 µg/m3 over the last few days,” said Ganguly.
-
70% of Southern Ridge cleared of encroachments
Nearly 4,500 hectares or around 70% percent of the total area of the Southern Ridge, which spans 6,210 hectares, has been made free of encroachments with the area now fully notified as a forest under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, said state forest officials aware of the matter. Officials said anti-encroachment drives have been on in discreetly since 2018, after a National Green Tribunal order.
-
Delhi: Man held over role in Subhash Nagar shooting
A day after two brothers were shot at in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, a 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said on Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the suspect was identified as one Raju, alias Gogga (47). On Sunday night, two people fired at Ajay Chaudhary and his brother Jaswant, while they were in their SUV at the Subhash Nagar traffic signal.
-
Delhi Court says police complicity must be probed in Jahangirpuri clashes
A Delhi court has said that the possible complicity of police officers in events that led to recent communal clashes in Jahangirpuri needs to be probed, adding that instead of stopping an illegal procession on Hanuman Jayanti, policemen accompanied those marching in the area.
-
States directed to take measures to control dust
With the air quality in Delhi-NCR mostly hovering between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories last month, the sub-committee appointed by the Commission for Air Quality Management has written to the states asking them to intensify dust-control measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).
-
Haryana: 14 STPs sanctioned for Ghaggar-Yamuna areas
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the central government has sanctioned 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) under a micro-irrigation system in Ghaggar and Yamuna river areas. The chief secretary said the capacity of 156 STPs is being increased in the state by public health department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, urban local bodies and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Of these, work on 74 STPs is nearing completion and the rest will be completed soon, he added.
