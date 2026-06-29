Delhi LG approves executive magistrate powers for revenue officers

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved executive magistrate powers for key administrative and revenue officials in the city, the LG’s secretariat said in a statement on Sunday. With the LG’s formal approval, the state government will issue the official notification (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to the statement, deputy commissioners/district magistrates (DMs), additional district magistrates (ADMs), revenue assistants, tehsildars and consolidation officers will be vested with executive magistrate powers within their respective restructured jurisdictions.

“The appointment is being executed under Section 14 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which replaced the erstwhile Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The section empowers the state government to appoint executive magistrates, designate DMs/ADMs, and place magistrates in charge of sub-divisions,” the statement said.

Following the revenue department’s district reorganisation in December 2025, formally conferring these magisterial powers became imperative to ensure seamless administrative governance, maintenance of law and order, and public service delivery across the newly structured districts, it stated.

An executive magistrate is an administrative officer appointed by the state government, primarily responsible for maintaining law and order, preventing breaches of the peace, and handling executive/administrative tasks. Section 14 of the BNSS states that in every district, the state government may appoint as many executive magistrates as it deems fit and shall appoint one of them as the district magistrate.

The LG’s secretariat stated that according to a Union home ministry notification dated June 28, 2024, the powers and functions of the “state government” under the BNSS (except Section 523) are delegated to the LG.

With the LG’s formal approval, the state government will issue the official notification.