New Delhi, The Delhi Police has cautioned citizens against clicking on suspicious links or trusting calls from unknown numbers claiming to be from gas agencies, warning that cyber fraudsters may exploit the ongoing panic over LPG availability to dupe people and steal their hard-earned money. Delhi Police cautions people against cyber fraud amid LPG shortage

In a post on X, the police said that rumours about shortage of LPG cylinders were being used by cyber criminals to trap unsuspecting users through fraudulent links and calls.

The advisory was accompanied by a short awareness video explaining how scammers create panic and urge people to click on links related to gas booking or supply confirmation.

"Once users interact with such links, their personal or banking details may be compromised, leading to financial losses," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that rumours about LPG shortage are being used as bait by cyber fraudsters. Do not click on unknown links and report any suspicious activity immediately.

He said that fraudsters may also pose as representatives of gas agencies and call residents, claiming that immediate verification or registration is required to secure a cylinder. Victims are then asked to click on links or download files sent through messaging platforms.

The police specifically warned people not to open or download files with the ".apk" extension, which are Android application package files that can install malicious applications on mobile phones.

According to the police, such files can compromise the device and allow cyber criminals to gain access to sensitive information including banking details, passwords and OTPs, eventually enabling them to siphon money from accounts.

Citizens have been urged to verify any information only through official gas agency channels and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown callers.

The Delhi Police also advised people to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious calls, links or messages to the cyber crime helpline or the nearest police station to prevent cyber fraud incidents.

