Delhi pollution: Govt launches Red light on, Gaadi off

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday started a month-long ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign across 100 traffic crossings to reduce vehicular emissions.

As the campaign began on Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to “contribute” in the fight against pollution and make the campaign successful.

“Please do contribute in this fight against pollution. Whenever you stop at the red light, please turn off your car’s engine. This will save fuel and also help reduce pollution. We all Delhiites will together reduce pollution in Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai visited the ITO crossing in the morning and gave roses to commuters, appealing them to turn off their car’s engines at red signals as well as extend their support to make this fight against pollution a success.

“To reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has started a ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign from today (Monday). Data by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people follow the exercise of switching off engines at traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20%,” Rai said.

“This is a public campaign. We all will have to fight together to beat pollution. I appeal to the public to follow the campaign,” he added.