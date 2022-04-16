Delhi reports 461 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 5.33%
Delhi on Saturday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, from 366 a day before, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate also increased from 3.95 per cent to 5.33 per cent during the same period, according to data shared by the Delhi health department. The active cases stand at 1262.
A total of 8,646 Covid-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Saturday.
Coronavirus cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend over the last few days.
On Thursday, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574, while 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.
Reports of infections from schools have triggered concerns weeks after they opened for completely offline classes following a two-year gap due to the pandemic.
The fresh infections in private schools in the national capital have been reported close on the heels of schools in adjoining Noida and Ghaziabad reporting new cases of the disease.
Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier in the day said coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.
Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.
A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.
Violence after stones pelted at Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi
Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday as stones were pelted at a Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through the area, resulting in injuries to police personnel and locals. “A clash broke out in Jahangirpuri . All officers are on the ground and situation is under control,” a senior Delhi Police officer was quoted as saying. According to the police, stone pelting took place in block B and C in Jahangirpuri.
BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik booked for threatening female friend
A case has been registered against BJP's Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, at CBD Belapur police station for threatening his female friend a year ago. A month ago, the woman, a resident of Sea Bridge Tower in Nerul, lodged a complaint against Naik at Nerul police station claiming that Naik had stopped providing for her and their 14-year-old son. The case registered against Naik is a bailable offence, said senior police inspector from CBD Belapur police station, Anil Patil.
Maharashtra sees slight spike in Covid-19; 98 cases reported in 24 hours
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827. There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now. Mumbai city reported 43 cases but no deaths. Latur division reported four cases while no case was reported in the Kolhapur division.
Kolhapur bypolls: BJP’s vote share increases, but loss a setback for state unit chief
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Satyajit Kadam managed to get almost double the votes from around 40,000 in 2014 to 78,000 this time at north Kolhapur assembly bypolls. However, the loss to the Congress candidate has brought jolt to the party state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who hails from Kolhapur and spearheaded the campaign. In the latest polls, Kadam polled 78,025 votes against 97,332 secured by winning Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav.
Only 11K took booster dose in a week
Mumbai Ten days after the Centre announced precautionary doses for the 18-60 age group, Mumbai continues to see a poor response. As per the report on Co-Win application, around 11,247 people have taken booster doses in the city, out of which 10,039 are in the age group of 45-60. Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid, and consultant physician at Bombay Hospital said in Mumbai, about eight to 10 private vaccination centres are presently participating in the booster dose drive for adults.
