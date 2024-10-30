Delhi: Road accidents go up by 3.2% in 2023

The number of road crashes in Delhi increased 3.2% between 2022 and 2023, while deaths due to accidents in the city largely remained the same, according to the Delhi Police’s annual report on road crashes released on Wednesday. However, data shows that the number of deaths due to road accidents in 2023 (1,457 deaths) saw only a marginal dip of 0.3% compared to the number of fatalities in 2022 (1,461 deaths). (HT ARCHIVE)

The report, released by Delhi commissioner of police Sanjay Arora on Wednesday, showed that the number of road accidents in the city went up from 5,652 in 2022 to 5,834 in 2023. In 2021, this figure was 4,720.

In 2021, the number of deaths in road crashes was 1,239. To be sure, 2021 was a partially pandemic-hit year, so figures from that may be reduced due to widespread curbs in mobility at the time.

The number of prosecutions in cases of road accidents, however, went up by 45%, traffic police said.

Like every year, the most people who lost their lives in road crashes were pedestrians, followed by those on motorised two-wheelers such as scooters and motorcycles.

In 2023, a total of 622 pedestrians lost their lives, while 1,941 people were injured. The number of people on motorised two-wheelers who lost their lives was 549, while another 2,356 sustained injuries last year.

The data showed that 30 cyclists died in road accidents and 118 sustained injuries in 2023.

“The focus will continue the road safety measures for pedestrians, cyclists and motor cyclists including prosecutions and awareness about usage of helmets, Zebra crossings, Subways, encroachment free safe pedestrian walkways and footpaths etc. Delhi Traffic Police has recommended design interventions at crash-prone locations to bring decline in fatalities,” said special commissioner of police (traffic) Ajay Chaudhary.

“The analysis of crashes empowers the traffic unit and other stakeholders to be more proactive in saving lives on the road through evidence-based and targeted interventions and programs,” he said.

Police said that the number of prosecutions increased from 438,052 in 2022 to 639,097 in 2023. According to the data, 198,164 riders and 49,711 pillion riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets – what experts said is among the major cause of death among motorcyclists. The report also said that 15972 people were prosecuted for drinking and driving and 3003696 people were prosecuted for speeding which are also significant causes of accidents.

In 2023, Delhi Traffic Police identified 10 black spots in 2023 – ISBT Kashmere Gate, Mukarba Chowk, Libaspur bus stand, Kashmere Gate Chowk, Burari Chowk, Britannia Chowk, Bhalswa Chowk, Wazirpur Depot, Mori Gate roundabout, Gandhi Vihar bus stand. Apart from the previously mentioned roads, ten other roads in Delhi recorded ten or more deaths in 2023. These roads include NH-8, Road No.56, Kanjhawala Road, NH-24, 201 No. Road, Patel Road, Pankha Road, Vikas Marg and Narela Road, the report said.

The special commissioner said that road crashes not only affect the livelihood of the persons involved in the crash but also leave a longer imprint on the victims’ families. “It often pushes people on the brink of poverty and costs the economy heavily. The focus areas of Delhi Traffic Police have been to enhance the use of technology in smooth traffic management and surveillance and to improve road infrastructure particularly in design and standards for the vulnerable categories of road users,” he said.

“Delhi’s grim road safety record… is a stark reminder of our failure to prioritise pedestrian safety. The alarming figure, with pedestrians and motorists bearing the brunt, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive road safety action plan and adoption of safe system measures… Speeding remains a major culprit, as vehicles hurtling down our roads turn into lethal weapons. The absence of dedicated pedestrian infrastructure, such as footpaths and zebra crossings, further compounds the risk for vulnerable road users,” said Sarika Panda Bhatt, road safety expert.