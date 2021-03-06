Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that like other states, the national capital will also have its own school education board. Approval for the formation of the Delhi board of school education was passed during the cabinet meeting.

Talking about the government’s plan, Kejriwal said that in the academic session 2021-22, around 20-25 schools will be included in the education board. “There are around 1000 government schools & 1700 private schools in Delhi. All government schools and most private schools here (in Delhi) are affiliated with CBSE. In academic session 2021-22, we will include 20-25 schools in this board,” Kejriwal said.

This means that the CBSE affiliation of the schools will be scrapped after which the schools will be affiliated to the Delhi board of school education.

On the method of selection of schools for the new board of education, chief minister informed that the schools will be selected after discussion with principals and teachers of the schools. He added that the government hopes that within the next 4-5 years, all schools will voluntarily get affiliated to the board.

About the constitution of the board of school education, Kejriwal said that the board will have two bodies and will be headed by a CEO. One will be the governing body which will be chaired by Delhi's education minister and the other will be the executive body which will look after the day-to-day functions.

Kejriwal added that both the governing and the executive body will have experts from the education sector, bureaucrats, and principals of both government and private schools.

Last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board.

