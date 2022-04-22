Delhi: More demolitions likely? Okhla, Shaheen Bagh on SDMC’s radar

A day after the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Adesh Gupta sent a letter to the BJP-led East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations to identify and bulldoze illegal encroachments , the two municipal bodies said the pace of encroachment removal activities will be increased and that they are preparing a plan for the same. SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that a preliminary survey is being carried out to identify areas where a drive will be held. He added that thus far, the body has identified some areas, including Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Jasola, Sarita Vihar and Sri Niwaspuri.

“The field survey is an ongoing exercise. A meeting has been called with the executive wing to chalk out the resources needed for it (the anti encroachment drive) . Some areas will need bulldozers while smaller encroachments will not require heavy machinery. We will write to police after finalising the action plan,” he said.

Suryan added that encroachment removal is routine work for the corporation and claimed such drives are carried out every day.

Even if routine, the letter and Suyan’s comments have caused a stir because they come in the wake of Wednesday’s demolition drive by north MCD in riot-hit Jahangirpuri area where violence broke out during a religious procession on April 16. The Supreme Court has directed the corporation to maintain status quo in Jahangirpuri and also made it clear that it will examine whether due process was followed before the drive. The apex court also said it may take a ”serious view” of the continuance of demolition on Wednesday after North MCD was informed about the court’s order. That action followed another letter sent by BJP’s Gupta.

To be sure, the SDMC mayor’s comments do not automatically translate into an encroachment drive. The mayor is from the political wing of the civic body. The executive wing headed by the commissioner is tasked with such actions. Suryan was earlier at the centre of a controversy when he issued a letter on 4 April to the SDMC municipal commissioner demanding the closure of meat shops during the Navratri festival. This led to confusion among traders and closure of many shops despite the executive wing not issuing an order on the meat ban.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti did not comment on the matter.

Shaheen Bagh and Okhla were the sites of protests against the amendment of the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019 and early 2020. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan said that the identification of these two areas for the drive is highly questionable.

“The whole of Delhi has a similar situation on roads as this area. The mayor’s house should also be inspected for unauthorized construction.” He added that the mayor should jointly inspect the area with him.

Explaining the process that civic body officials have to follow before carrying out an anti-encrachment drive, an officer said that an assistant commissioner level officer in the respective administrative zone usually co-ordinates such drives.

“For an encroachment removal exercise in public space, an action plan is prepared by assistant commissioner and letters are sent to associated road owning agencies like PWD or DDA along with requisition of adequate police force. The demand letters for police force are typically sent 4 to 7 days before the scheduled drive and often the force is not provided to us, delaying such actions. We also need to arrange bulldozers and trucks from neighbouring zones or hire them from private operators at cost of Rs800-1000 per hour,” said this officer who asked not to be named.

“Such drives on public roads fall under section 321 and 322 of DMC act which deal with encroachments on public roads/spaces and no notices need to be issued for such an action. In case of demolition of private properties, a showcase notice is typically issued asking the owners to produce the papers within three days and the overall process takes 20-25 days,” the official added. To be sure, case law does not support MCD’s interpretation on notices not being needed.

Meanwhile, the mayor of East MCD, the second civic body addressed by Gupta, Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that he held a review meeting with the deputy commissioners on Friday to increase the pace of encroachment removal drives and demolition of illegal constructions. He added that the drive will not target any particular community or political party.

“Deputy commissioners have been asked to prepare a roadmap to clear major sites with encroachments. Our goal is to reduce congestion at highly affected areas where traffic jams are increasing and even ambulances can’t get clear access,” he said, adding that a day’s notice will be given. Aggarwal said that the some of the priority areas for such a drive in east Delhi would be Laxmi Nagar, Jaffrabad, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar, Seempuri, Gandhi Nagar, and Seelampur.

“EDMC carries out encroachment removal drives from time to time and the information is communicated to the concerned police station. Once the encroachment has been removed, it is the responsibility of Delhi police to prevent its recurrence but unfortunately many encroachers have protection of local police officials. In such cases, strong action should be taken against the beat officers,” he said.

EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal has written to the Delhi police commissioner urging him to issue stringent warnings to station house officers to prevent recurrence of encroachments. The letter adds that local police officials, instead of taking acting against encroachers, take bribes from them.

A senior police officer said they will look into the matter. “If any police personnel is found helping the violators, stern action will be taken,” said a senior police officer.

On Friday, the two civic bodies held encroachment removal drives in various areas under their jurisdiction. Suryan participated in one such drive in Nangli dairy, Sakrawati and Roshanpura areas under Najafgarh zone. SDMC said it also undertook small drives to remove temporary encroachments in the Nehru Place complex, Ravi Das Marg, and Vasant Kunj B and D blocks.

A North MCD spokesperson said that an encroachment removal drive was held in Rohini zone.

“Encroachments have been removed in the shape of extensions, staircases, sheds of shops in pocket D-12 of Sector 7, Rohini till Sai Baba temple in order to clear sector 7 road,” spokesperson said. A report submitted by corporation to STF states that 244.7km of road/footpath was cleared by north MCD in March, 366.5km by SDMC and 40km by EDMC and 171.6 km by New Delhi Municipal council.