Delhi: Use bulldozers against Rohingya, Bangladeshis, BJP tells civic bodies

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta has written to mayors of party-ruled South and East municipal corporations to identify and demolish “illegal encroachment” in their jurisdictions, a day after an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri.

“Wrote to mayors and commissioners of South and East corporations asking them to take strict action by using bulldozer against illegal encroachment on government land by Bangladeshi, Rohingya and anti-social elements in their areas,” Gupta tweeted.

The demolition drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday was carried out a day after Gupta wrote a similar letter to the North MCD mayor.

In separate letters to the two East and South Delhi mayors, dated April 20, Gupta said that there is large-scale encroachment in both south and east Delhi by “anti-social elements who have support of local Aam Aadmi Party leaders”.

The AAP has rejected the allegations.

In the letter to East Corporation mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal, Gupta wrote, “Anti-social elements, who have the support of local Aam Aadmi Party leaders, have encroached upon large parts of areas under East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. Identify these illegal encroachments and use bulldozers to demolish them and take strict action at the earliest.” He also wrote to South Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan in this regard.

Reacting to the letter, the EDMC mayor said that removing encroachment is a key function of the corporation. “This action has nothing to do with any group or party,” he stated.

SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

The AAP hit back saying, “BJP leaders established Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlements all over India to use them as pawns for their rioting and violence. If BJP presents a list of all the settlements it has established then everyone will be able to predict where the next riots will take place. BJP is behind all the encroachments, BJP councillors supported illegal constructions.No one, but the BJP’s central government has the power to settle Rohingyas in the country.”