Delhi: Use bulldozers against Rohingya, Bangladeshis, BJP tells civic bodies
- In separate letters to the two East and South Delhi mayors, dated April 20, BJP's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said that there is large-scale encroachment in both south and east Delhi by “anti-social elements who have support of local Aam Aadmi Party leaders”.
The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta has written to mayors of party-ruled South and East municipal corporations to identify and demolish “illegal encroachment” in their jurisdictions, a day after an anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri.
“Wrote to mayors and commissioners of South and East corporations asking them to take strict action by using bulldozer against illegal encroachment on government land by Bangladeshi, Rohingya and anti-social elements in their areas,” Gupta tweeted.
The demolition drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday was carried out a day after Gupta wrote a similar letter to the North MCD mayor.
In separate letters to the two East and South Delhi mayors, dated April 20, Gupta said that there is large-scale encroachment in both south and east Delhi by “anti-social elements who have support of local Aam Aadmi Party leaders”.
The AAP has rejected the allegations.
In the letter to East Corporation mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal, Gupta wrote, “Anti-social elements, who have the support of local Aam Aadmi Party leaders, have encroached upon large parts of areas under East Delhi Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. Identify these illegal encroachments and use bulldozers to demolish them and take strict action at the earliest.” He also wrote to South Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan in this regard.
Reacting to the letter, the EDMC mayor said that removing encroachment is a key function of the corporation. “This action has nothing to do with any group or party,” he stated.
SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan could not be reached despite repeated attempts.
The AAP hit back saying, “BJP leaders established Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlements all over India to use them as pawns for their rioting and violence. If BJP presents a list of all the settlements it has established then everyone will be able to predict where the next riots will take place. BJP is behind all the encroachments, BJP councillors supported illegal constructions.No one, but the BJP’s central government has the power to settle Rohingyas in the country.”
-
Police identify 27 more over Sunday’s clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Besides collecting digital evidence such as CCTV footage and call detail records, the crime branch is looking into the timing of the incident. The police have lodged seven FIRs in the case.
-
Jahangirpuri: ‘A demolition of values’: Opposition ups pressure on BJP
The BJP slammed the Congress leaders for supporting those responsible for the recent violence in Jahangirpuri. Party's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta reiterated that Wednesday’s action was not targeted against any community, but against encroachment.
-
Drinking water scarce, debris chokes drains in Jahangirpuri
A senior police officer said the heavy police deployment has been made to maintain law and order in the area, and added that they are ensuring that essential services are not affected.
-
HC seeks report on toilets for trans persons
During the course of hearing, the Delhi government informed the court that its department of social welfare has already issued a notice on February 12, making provisions for separate toilets for the third gender. It was submitted that until such toilets are constructed, public toilets built for physically disabled persons may be used by transgender persons.
-
Mohali police book man for raping employer nearly 4 years after complaint
Nearly four years after a 38-year-old woman accused her 32-year-old employee of raping her in October 2018, the Mohali police have finally booked him. Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said the woman had lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police. Following this, an inquiry was initiated by Singh), but it took time to collect the evidence and record the statements.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics