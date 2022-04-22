Jahangirpuri: ‘A demolition of values’: Opposition ups pressure on BJP
- Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, party’s Delhi unit chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and other party leaders visited Jahangirpuri on Thursday to meet those affected by the demolition drive. Congress leaders said that they were not allowed to meet the affected families.
The opposition parties on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Wednesday’s anti-encroachment demolition drive in north west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri -- four days after communal clashes hit the area -- and termed the exercise as the demolition of India’s constitutional values even as the saffron party has maintained that the action was taken as per rules and has nothing to do with religion.
Maken said that the action was in clear violation of the law and court orders. “The demolition can’t be done without prior notice. The action is a violation of the Street Vendors Act of 2014.” The former urban development minister said that vendors can’t be removed till the survey is complete as per the Act.
Anil Kumar said, “The drive carried out by the BJP was completely illegal. Those who suffered injuries, loss of livelihood and property should be compensated.”
The BJP slammed the Congress leaders for supporting those responsible for the recent violence in Jahangirpuri. Gupta reiterated that Wednesday’s action was not targeted against any community, but against encroachment.
Gupta said, “Earlier, the Congress helped Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya to settle in Delhi, and now the AAP is providing them protection. The Congress and Left leaders went to Jahangirpuri to know about the condition of these rioters. They all are supporting them as they are using these people as votebank.”
Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, AAP leader Atishi said the it was the BJP-ruled municipal corporations that were responsible for illegal constructions. “BJP has been in power in MCD for the past 15 years, and they have promoted encroachments all over the state,” Atishi said.
AAP MLA Atishi said that the party will conduct a countrywide survey on the “BJP’s hooliganism and rioting” and ask the people if they agree that BJP is spreading hate, bigotry, violence and riots throughout the country.
“Under the survey the AAP will ask two questions. One, do you agree that the BJP has spread hooliganism and violence in the country? Second, do you agree that the Aam Aadmi Party is a party of noble, honest, and educated people? This survey will be conducted through IVR calls, missed calls, posters across Delhi, and social media.”
Taking potshots against the BJP-ruled Centre amid the bulldozer row, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her Trinamool Congress government wants to unite people instead of bulldozing them.
“We do not want to bulldoze. We do not want to divide the people, we want to unite the people. Unity is our main strength. Culturally you will be very sound if you are united. But, if you are divided, it will fall. I believe in trust, technology and teamwork,” said the Chief Minister at Bengal Global Business Summit on Thursday.
