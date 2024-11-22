Menu Explore
Delhi’s air remains in ‘very poor’ category; minimum temperature at 11°C

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2024 10:03 AM IST

An increase in wind speed and reduction in fog density, according to experts, led to the natural ventilation in the city, thus allowing dispersal of pollutants

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning after Thursday’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) snapped the five-day streak of severe air.

The maximum might see a further dip from Thursday’s 27°C in the following days. (HT photo)
The maximum might see a further dip from Thursday's 27°C in the following days. (HT photo)

The minimum temperature rose marginally but remained below normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s AQI stood at 374 (very poor) at 9am on Friday. The AQI was 371 (very poor) at 4pm on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily bulletin.

The AQI had reached a season high of 494 (severe) on Monday.

An increase in wind speed and reduction in fog density, according to experts, led to the natural ventilation in the city, thus allowing dispersal of pollutants.

Also Read: Some respite but Delhi’s air still ‘very poor’

According to forecasts by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi, the air quality is likely to stay in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days.

Delhi’s minimum temperature rises marginally

Delhi’s minimum, meanwhile, saw a marginal rise and stood at 11°C on Friday, 0.3 degree below normal and 0.8 degrees higher than Thursday.

According to forecasts by the India Meteorological department (IMD), the maximum might see a further dip from Thursday’s 27°C in the following days.

“Mainly clear skies should persist throughout Friday. There is possibility of some smog or shallow fog in the evening,” said an IMD official, adding, “A shallow fog might be observed in the early hours for the next few days.”

