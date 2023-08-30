News / Cities / Delhi News / Ten injured after two DTC buses collide in Delhi's Sansad Marg

Ten injured after two DTC buses collide in Delhi's Sansad Marg

BySanskriti Falor
Aug 30, 2023 03:25 PM IST

“Speed of the buses was normal, if it would've been high, damage would've been worse and more passengers would've been injured,” said a local eyewitness.

At least ten people, including drivers and conductors, were injured on Wednesday as two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses collided in Delhi's Sansad Marg area early on Wednesday. The incident occured around noon.

Two DTC buses collided in Delhi's Sansad Marg. (Twitter/ANI)
Two DTC buses collided in Delhi's Sansad Marg. (Twitter/ANI)

“When the buses collided, passengers were thrown off of their seats and several got injured. One of the drivers broke his leg. At least 10 people have been injured — both the drivers, conductors and at least five to six passengers. The drivers were the worst affected,” a local eyewitness Jagpal Singh, told news agency PTI.

Singh said that at least 10-15 people were onboard one bus and seven to eight were riding the other.

“A man came on a motorcycle, he chose to cut infront of the bus and one the buses moved towards the other. While the other was coming straight and hence they collided. It was not the fault of the bus drivers. The speed of the buses was normal, if it would've been high, the damage would've been a lot worse and a lot more passengers would've been injured,” Singh added.

He further said that one of the buses were running even after the accident. Hence, some of the people present at the spot, reversed the bus in order for the drivers to be rescued and taken to the hospital. We received help from the police force stationed here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out