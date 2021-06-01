Father of child activist from Manipur arrested

The father of a child environment activist from Manipur was arrested from Delhi in connection with a few cheating cases registered against him in Manipur, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Kanarjit Kangujam, father of a nine-year-old green activist, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s special cell on receiving a request from the Manipur Police.

The suspect was wanted in three cases of cheating and was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest, said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson.

“We received a request from Manipur Police seeking our assistance in arresting Kangujam, who was suspected of being in the National Capital Region (NCR). We arrested him on Sunday night and handed him over to the Manipur Police,” said the officer.

Kangujam was allegedly staying in Noida Extension, and was on his way to the Delhi airport when he was arrested from South Delhi’s Maharani Bagh on Sunday night.

It is learnt that the charges against Kangujam range from cheating to forgery. He is accused of opening an NGO using forged documents and taking money from people in the name of the NGO.