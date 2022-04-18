Forensic team at Jahangirpuri clash site, begins probe in Delhi violence
A forensic team on Monday reached the Jahangirpuri clash site to probe the violence that took place in Delhi during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, news agency ANI reported. The team could be seen taking photographs and collecting samples as evidence for further probe.
The Delhi Police has been carrying out drone patrolling, intensive rooftop surveillance in sensitive areas amid deployment of additional forces and meetings with Aman (peace) committee members to maintain law and order in the city two days after several people, including cops, were injured in the Jahangirpuri clashes.
“A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control,” police officials told news agency PTI. So far, 23 accused have been arrested by the Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, a letter petition has also been filed before the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognizance of the Jahangirpuri violence.
Advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa has asked the Supreme Court to exercise its “epistolary jurisdiction and constitute a committee headed by a sitting judge of the top court, to conduct an impartial probe into the violence.” The letter reportedly stated that the "Delhi Police investigation so far, has been partial, communal and directly shielding perpetrators of the violence."
Apart from the national capital, nearly 140 people have also been arrested so far in connection with incidents of clashes in three states - Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - in the recent incidents of violence.
(With inputs from ANI)
-
Bommai hints at ‘cabinet rejig, expansion' after Nadda’s visit to Karnataka
A day after BJP national president JP Nadda addressed ruling party workers in Karnataka, sounding the poll bugle for the 2023 assembly elections, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the party high command will soon decide about the cabinet expansion or reshuffle. "JP Nadda ji has stated that a meeting will be held in New Delhi. The party high command will decide about cabinet expansion or reshuffle," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.
-
Noted Odia music director and singer Prafulla Kar passes away
Noted Odia music director and writer Prafulla Kar, who gave Kar's' voice to around 70 popular Odia films, passed away at his Bhubaneswar home late Sunday night. He was 83 and suffered from old-age-related health ailments. He is survived by his wife Manorama Kar and children Mahaprasad Kar, Sandhyadipa Kar and Mahadeep Kar. Expressing chief minister Naveen Patnaik's grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kar's unique contribution to Oriya music and culture will make him memorable.
-
Teen stabbed by robbers in Bengaluru gets 36 stitches
A 16-year-old boy was brutally stabbed by two bike-borne robbers in Bengaluru's Richmond Town area after a failed robbery attempt. The incident took place on Friday night when the teen was returning home after a trip to an eatery in the nearby Laurel Lane area. A complaint has been filed at the Ashok Nagar police station on Saturday. Located in central Bengaluru, Richmond Town is one of the poshest localities of Bangalore.
-
Khargone violence: Two accused claim to have alibi
The police registered 47 FIRs and arrested 144 people. Now, the locals are accusing the police of framing them on false charges. A resident of Sanjay Nagar, Fareed Khan, 38, who has been named as an accused in the case said the police named him and his two brothers, who are in cattle trade, and his father for rioting and arson. “Without verifying the facts, police are filing FIR against people under fake charges,” he alleged. The locals are also raising questions on demolition drives against illegal encroachment.
-
Bihar ranks third in new HIV infections
Bihar records around 8,000 new cases of people living with HIV (PLHIV) annually and ranks third, after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in new HIV/AIDS infections every year, despite a 27% reduction in new infection rate from 2010, said health specialist of UNICEF Bihar, Dr S Siddhartha Shankar Reddy, on the sidelines of an HIV/AIDS awareness event. The trend of reporting higher infection among female sex workers (FSW) has now changed to MSM, said Dr Reddy.
