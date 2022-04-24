'Good news for Delhi residents!': Sisodia after launching key Ashram underpass
- The underpass project missed several deadlines since the foundation stone was laid by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2019.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday inaugurated the Ashram underpass for regular traffic. The underpass on south Delhi's Ashram road connects Bhogal with New Friends Colony on Mathura Road. It is expected to save a lot of travel time and significantly reduce carbon emissions every day.
Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, said the underpass will not only save the time of commuters but will also result in a daily saving of 1,550 litres of fuel.
“I am told by engineers here that nearly 1,550 litre fuel is burnt by commuters daily while waiting at the Ashram crossing only. It will also reduce the emission of 3,600 kg of carbon gas.Now all this fuel and money along with travelling time will be saved. It will benefit lakhs of commuters of Delhi,” Sisodia said.
Sisodia noted that it was complex construction and was very difficult to build the underpass during heavy traffic, reported PTI.
The four-lane underpass connects the Nizamuddin railway bridge and the CSIR Apartments at the busy intersection. The underpass is aimed at providing a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection.
On Saturday, traffic at the junction, and adjoining stretches, was thrown into disarray as the PWD shut both carriageways of the underpass, to put in the finishing touches and make preparations for the inauguration ceremony. A government spokesperson said the underpass will be inaugurated on Sunday.
“Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will inaugurate the underpass at 11am on April 24. Three AAP MLAs — Amanatullah Khan from Okhla, Atishi from Kalkaji and Praveen Kumar from Jangpura — will be present at the inaugural ceremony as well,” a Delhi government spokesperson said on Saturday.
