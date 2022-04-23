Delhi: Ashram underpass to be opened for regular traffic on Sunday

The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which has so far missed eight deadlines, will finally be permanently opened up for traffic on Sunday, when a formal inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place, a Delhi government spokesperson said on Saturday.

However, traffic at the junction, and adjoining stretches, was thrown into disarray on Saturday, as the state public works department (PWD) shut both carriageways of the underpass, to put in the finishing touches and make preparations for the inauguration ceremony.

A government spokesperson said the underpass will be inaugurated on Sunday.

“Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will inaugurate the underpass at 11am on April 24. Three AAP MLAs — Amanatullah Khan from Okhla, Atishi from Kalkaji and Praveen Kumar from Jangpura — will be present at the inaugural ceremony as well,” a Delhi government spokesperson said on Saturday.

Construction work on the 750-metre underpass, which began in December 2019, has missed eight deadlines so far, leading to persistent snarls at one of the city’s most critical and traffic intensive stretches.

The underpass is aimed at providing a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection.

However, the intersection will likely continue to witness snarls on the main carriageway towards DND and Sarai Kale Khan since the work on the extension of the Ashram flyover was going on

Workers were seen painting the walls of the underpass till late Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, traffic police officers at the intersection informed commuters that the underpass was shut, even as a group of workers placed chairs on a green carpet, laid on the Ashram to Badarpur carriageway of the underpass.

Large cement blocks kept vehicles from entering the underpass, but curious motorists drove up till the entrance, wondering why it had been shut again.

The Delhi traffic police on Saturday morning issued an advisory informing commuters to avoid the stretch, adding that both carriageways of the Ashram underpass will stay shut till Sunday.

During an inspection at the site on March 7, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who now also holds the PWD portfolio, said the underpass would be opened for traffic on March 22 this year. However, while traffic trials on the underpass started on March 22, the lack of certainty meant that there has been little relief for commuters, who have borne the brunt of heavy snarls for 15 months now.

During the trials, the passage was kept shut between 10pm and 7am. The underpass was then closed again to complete pending ramp cover work between March 30 and April 2, with traffic allowed only during peak hours.

“We are carrying out final repair work of damaged roads on the intersection, completing road markings and wall paintings. The facility is now ready to be opened on a 24-hour basis. The development of foot over-bridges will take more time,” a PWD official said.

Saturday, however, saw severe logjams at the crucial intersection, especially on the carriageway from Ashram to New Friends Colony, compelling the Delhi traffic police to post more officers on Mathura Road, near Sukhdev Vihar.

Personnel at the spot were seen guiding motorists going towards Ashram to take the flyover for Nehru Place.

A motorcyclist at the intersection, who learnt that the flyover would be inaugurated on Sunday said, “There will be some relief for people like us who take Mathura Road and cross the Ashram intersection. But for those going towards North Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan or towards Noida via the DND Flyway, the nightmare is far from over.”

S Velmurugan, chief scientist at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said that it was “unfortunate” that pedestrians and cyclists are at the end of the priority list and that arrangements for their safe passage have not been made yet.

“Things are still not in proper order. The pedestrian crossings and FOBs are still pending. PWD should ensure that road markings and signage are installed,” he added.