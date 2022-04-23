Delhi: Ashram underpass to be opened for regular traffic on Sunday
The much-delayed Ashram underpass project, which has so far missed eight deadlines, will finally be permanently opened up for traffic on Sunday, when a formal inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place, a Delhi government spokesperson said on Saturday.
However, traffic at the junction, and adjoining stretches, was thrown into disarray on Saturday, as the state public works department (PWD) shut both carriageways of the underpass, to put in the finishing touches and make preparations for the inauguration ceremony.
A government spokesperson said the underpass will be inaugurated on Sunday.
“Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will inaugurate the underpass at 11am on April 24. Three AAP MLAs — Amanatullah Khan from Okhla, Atishi from Kalkaji and Praveen Kumar from Jangpura — will be present at the inaugural ceremony as well,” a Delhi government spokesperson said on Saturday.
Construction work on the 750-metre underpass, which began in December 2019, has missed eight deadlines so far, leading to persistent snarls at one of the city’s most critical and traffic intensive stretches.
The underpass is aimed at providing a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection.
However, the intersection will likely continue to witness snarls on the main carriageway towards DND and Sarai Kale Khan since the work on the extension of the Ashram flyover was going on
Workers were seen painting the walls of the underpass till late Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, traffic police officers at the intersection informed commuters that the underpass was shut, even as a group of workers placed chairs on a green carpet, laid on the Ashram to Badarpur carriageway of the underpass.
Large cement blocks kept vehicles from entering the underpass, but curious motorists drove up till the entrance, wondering why it had been shut again.
The Delhi traffic police on Saturday morning issued an advisory informing commuters to avoid the stretch, adding that both carriageways of the Ashram underpass will stay shut till Sunday.
During an inspection at the site on March 7, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who now also holds the PWD portfolio, said the underpass would be opened for traffic on March 22 this year. However, while traffic trials on the underpass started on March 22, the lack of certainty meant that there has been little relief for commuters, who have borne the brunt of heavy snarls for 15 months now.
During the trials, the passage was kept shut between 10pm and 7am. The underpass was then closed again to complete pending ramp cover work between March 30 and April 2, with traffic allowed only during peak hours.
“We are carrying out final repair work of damaged roads on the intersection, completing road markings and wall paintings. The facility is now ready to be opened on a 24-hour basis. The development of foot over-bridges will take more time,” a PWD official said.
Saturday, however, saw severe logjams at the crucial intersection, especially on the carriageway from Ashram to New Friends Colony, compelling the Delhi traffic police to post more officers on Mathura Road, near Sukhdev Vihar.
Personnel at the spot were seen guiding motorists going towards Ashram to take the flyover for Nehru Place.
A motorcyclist at the intersection, who learnt that the flyover would be inaugurated on Sunday said, “There will be some relief for people like us who take Mathura Road and cross the Ashram intersection. But for those going towards North Delhi via Sarai Kale Khan or towards Noida via the DND Flyway, the nightmare is far from over.”
S Velmurugan, chief scientist at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said that it was “unfortunate” that pedestrians and cyclists are at the end of the priority list and that arrangements for their safe passage have not been made yet.
“Things are still not in proper order. The pedestrian crossings and FOBs are still pending. PWD should ensure that road markings and signage are installed,” he added.
Uttar Pradesh crosses 31cr mark in Covid vaccination
“Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 31 crore covid vaccine doses. This life-saving achievement is a result of the efficient guidance of the respected Prime Minister and the commitment of health workers. To win over corona, you must also get the vaccine of victory,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.
143 officers graduate from Military Institute of Technology, Pune
PUNE As many as 143 officers of the Indian Armed Forces, including seven officers of a friendly foreign country (Sri Lanka), graduated on Saturday after successful completion of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course from the portals of the Military Institute of Technology. Air Marshal BR Krishna, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Chairman Chief of Staff Committee (CISC), HQ IDS was the chief guest for the event.
Doc in the dock for keeping pistol on table while seeing patients
A doctor, posted at Malihabad community health centre, was on Saturday transferred to Nagram CHC after a video, showing him on duty with a pistol on his table, went viral. Senior officials took cognisance of the video and ordered action against the doctor, including an inquiry. A probe found the video to be correct and the doctor was transferred, besides being warned. At that time a probe was ordered and is still not complete.
Kakori kid’s murder: Autopsy does not confirm sexual assault
The post mortem report of a six-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found in a Kakori village on Thursday, has confirmed murder but could not confirm sexual assault “as the body was badly mutilated.” The body of the girl, who was missing since April 17 evening, was found in an abandoned plot in Tiranga colony of Amethiya area in Salempur village of Kakori on April 21.
Leaders from US, China and UK visit Gujarat and no other states, says Sharad Pawar
KOLHAPUR/PUNE Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions over presidents and prime ministers from the USA, China and United Kingdom visiting Gujarat and not the other states. NCP on Saturday organised s state-level rally at Kolhapur and all the NCP leaders from the state were present for the public rally.
