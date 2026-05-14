In CBSE Class 12 results 2026, Delhi records 92.10% pass percentage

The national capital recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.10% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examinations announced on Wednesday. Students celebrate in a joyous mood after the declaration of the CBSE Class XII results at the premises of St. Thomas' School, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Across 1,799 CBSE-affiliated schools in the city, there were 2,77,930 registrations, while 2,76,723 students actually appeared for the exams. Of these, 2,54,855 students passed the exam. The overall average pass percentage for boys and girls was 89.69% and 94.53%, respectively. Of 137,633 girls who appeared for the exam, 130,105 passed; while 124,750 boys of 139,090 passed. Even in this, it seemed, government school outperformed independent (private) schools.

The overall average pass percentage for government schools in Delhi was 94.44%, with 92.49% and 96.10% for boys and girls, respectively.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 results 2026: Pass percentage drops to 85.20%, lowest in 7 years

The overall average pass percentage for independent schools in Delhi was 88.77%, with 86.79% for boys and 91.43% for girls.

CBSE reiterated that no merit list has been issued, in line with its policy to avoid “unhealthy competition” and the board will not award first, second or third divisions to its students.

At ITL Public School, Dwarka, Namiyah Sharma scored a perfect 100 in English Core. “There was a lot of pressure during the preparations, but I never let it get to my head. The 17-year-old is now preparing for JEE exams.

The Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, shared that Sarthak Hemrajani scored 99% in the best of four subjects and 100 in Accountancy. “I am very happy and excited to see my result, but on the other hand, I am also balancing my CUET preparation, so I have kept myself calm,” said the 18-year-old.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 results: Noida region sees dip in pass percentage

17-year-old Saubhagya Gupta, a student of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, said, “I was expecting around 95–96%, so scoring 99.5% was an exciting surprise.” Gupta scored a 100 in Economics and Business Studies and wants to join Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and pursue an MBA.

18-year-old Aditi Azad, a student at Vasant Vihar-based Modern School, scored 98.3% in a mixed stream (a combination of Humanities and Commerce subjects). “I strictly assessed my half yearly and pre-board exam results, and worked harder in the areas where I lagged.”

Harshit Grover of Venkateshwar Global School said, “I didn’t begin Class 12 entirely focused on studies, but gradually became more serious, especially in the last two months.” The 17-year-old scored a perfect 100 in Data Science.

ALSO READ | UP’s pass percentage in CBSE Class 12 below national average

Akshat Singh Yadav, 17, scored 100% in Physics. The student of The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar, said, “Daily studies of 3-4 hours and coaching on weekends were my only source of preparation, and I strongly thank my parents who supported me.” Akshat wants to pursue engineering in mechanical and electrical branches.

“Scoring full marks in Business Studies and Economics felt achievable, but getting 100 in Accountancy was truly unexpected since even a small calculation error can impact the score,” said Chetan Singla, 17, of Mount Abu Public School.

In a post on X, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have succeeded in the Class 12th examination.”

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the students’ success reflected “hard work, discipline, and determination”, but also urged students disappointed with their scores not to lose heart.