Jahangirpuri clash: Ansar, others booked for money laundering
A day after the Delhi Police asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into the financial aspects of last week’s violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the central agency has booked the prime accused Ansar Sheikh and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED will scan their bank accounts to ascertain if any funds received from within India and abroad were “used to fuel communal tensions”. It will also investigate Sheikh’s association with suspects in other states, and other details of the purported conspiracy that led to the clashes.
It is suspected that Sheikh may have received some money from abroad and has links with some suspects in Bangladesh, Assam, as well as Haldia in West Bengal.
Preliminary investigations by Delhi Police have revealed that he owns a mansion in Haldia, according to an officer familiar with the case.
A scrap dealer, Sheikh lives in Jahangirpuri with his family.
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday wrote to the anti-money laundering probe agency, which has a wider reach and all-India jurisdiction. It has powers to attach the properties of an accused.
The Delhi Police’s crime branch has been tracking Sheikh’s movements in the days leading to the skirmishes on April 16.
It is also examining his phone call records.
Sheikh has been charged under the stringent National Security Act along with four others — Salim Chikna, Yunus Imam Sheikh, alias Sonu Chikna, Dilshad and Ahir.
4 held over murder of BJP worker in east Delhi
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that they received a call at 9.15pm on April 20 about the shooting. Police were informed that locals took Jitender Chaudhary to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital told police that they found five bullet wounds on Chaudhary.
4 hurt after being run over by speeding car in Saket, one arrested
The injured were identified as Sonepat residents Krishan Kumar (26) and his wife Meena (26); his cousin, civil defence volunteer Hemant Kumar (23), a resident of Deoli; and autorickshaw driver Ram Pravesh (43),resident of Patparganj. Hemant, Krishan and Meena were travelling on the bike when the accident took place.
Kashmir’s bird paradise Hokersar wetland being developed as eco-tourism destination
Jammu and Kashmir government is developing the Hokersar wetland in Srinagar as an eco-tourism destination as it attracts lakhs of migratory birds from Siberia, Central Asia and northern Europe during winter providing breath-taking sights to visitors. The officials aim to attract more tourists and nature and bird lovers, though in a regulated manner. This year the bird watchers saw new species like waders, also called shorebirds and white-fronted geese.
2 JeM terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam encounter
Two Jaish e Mohammad(JeM) terrorists believed to be Pakistanis were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, police officials said. They said that the gunfight started after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police and Army's 9 RR based on information regarding the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam.
RPF officer injured in Pulwama militant attack succumbs to injuries
An officer of the Railway Protection Force who was injured in the militant attack at Kakapora, Pulwama, on Monday succumbed to Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar's injuries on Saturday. Assistant sub-inspector Devraj Kumar was critically injured in the attack along with head constable Surinder Kumar who died on the spot. ASI Devraj, officials said succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday had said that the attack was the handiwork of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
