Katrina Kaif jaise ladki chahiye: Matrimonial agents list demands of Delhi-NCR residents

What used to be the usual criteria to look for a prospective bride and groom? Educational qualification is one and salary/income was another. But that doesn’t seem to be enough today if the matrimonial advertisements are to be believed. Recently, one such matrimonial ad that went viral saw a groom-to-be demanding his prospective wife to have a specific bra size, waist size and even foot size! The ad, for sure, received a lot of backlash. But it seems that the list of absurd demands doesn’t end here, with weirder specifications adding up.

“Tip top lagni chahiye ladki. My family is looking for a girl for me right now,” says Shubham Singla, civil engineer based in Punjabi Bagh, adding, “Many might give me dirty looks, but I have no qualms in saying that I want a bride who is beautiful and fair, to match my complexion and personality. And I also need someone who has a good sense of style so that we look good together.”

This is just one instance. Matrimonial agents in the city list out many such specifications that people enlist, which go way beyond physical appearances.

‘No one is looking for gori girls anymore’

Contrary to what is believed, Vidya, a matrimonial agent from south Delhi based Elite marriage bureau says there is very less demand for brides who have fair complexion; as opposed to the common belief. “People of late want a sober, simple and intelligent girl who is adjusting in nature. No one is looking for gori girls anymore because they feel fair girls are high maintenance. Instead, they want someone who can and will take care of their family,” she says.

Starry demands!

“Apna ladka chahe jaisa bhi ho, sabko bahu chahiye Katrina Kaif jaise! Those who register with us brief us saying we want so and so actor type ladki, when we ask them about their expectations,” says Mithun Kumar from VIP matrimonial services in Ashok Vihar, adding, “Jitne zyada paise wali family aati hai humare paas, utni hi popular actress type ladki chahiye hoti hai unko.”

Shaadi ka budget pegle, ladke ki income baad mein

“Sundar ladki toh almost sabhi ko chahiye hi hoti hai. But other than that, a lot of people are now very specific about the wedding budget. Family mein paise hone chahiye, apne status ke according shaadi ka arrangement chahiye, ye sab batein toh hum humesha se dekhte aa rahe hain. Par ab, pehle shaadi ka budget batate hain, aur phir ladka ya ladki ka salary package,” shares Nancy Naagar from north Delhi-based The Perfect Jodi.

Kumar adds, “Those looking for prospective brides want the wedding to be a grand affair. So it’s not like they want only the girl’s side to foot the bill. They are more than happy to share the expenses of the wedding. But, they fix an amount, say for example 20 crore, and then say that they’ll spend half the amount and expect the girl’s side to spend the other half. Many families registering the names of their sons with us want ki unke shaadi wale budget ke according family dhundein hum.”

Size of family matters

Specifications about bride or groom’s looks are just one part of the long list of demands put forth by families looking for prospective daughter or son in law. Another aspect to this is to ensure their beloved child lives a smooth, unperturbed married life, too. “Almost all the girls and boys today want to stay away from their families. Toh jahan bhi joint family mein rehna hota hai ladka ya ladki ko, us ghar ke bachchon ke liye match fix karna gets very demanding for us. With time it’s becoming a very common specification from parents. Ab woh ye nahi sochte ki baad me bachchon ke bachche honge tab dada-dadi ya nana-nani hi yaad ayenge,” adds Naagar.

‘Matchmaking hai ya showroom?’

Matchmakers rue that even if a family likes another family and also the boy and girl seem compatible with each other, they often seem unsatisfied till we don’t show them more options. “Agar ladke ko ladki pasandh bhi aa jaye phir bhi family bolegi ki koi aur bhi dikhaye pehle. Unko lagta hai ki shayad koi better mil jaye. Ye matching hai ya showroom me kapde khareed rahe hain? And they keep insisting to see too many options together, which I feel mostly confuses everyone,” says says Mithun Kumar from VIP matrimonial services.

