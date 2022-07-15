Lessen manual interventions in traffic-related enforcements: Delhi LG VK Saxena
New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena met Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana and other senior police officers on Thursday, and directed them to minimise manual intervention during traffic-related enforcement, including the issuing of challans, in the Capital. Underlining the importance of seamless vehicular movement in the city, Saxena told the police officers that lesser manual intervention will “not only ensure commuters face less hassle and prevent corruption, but also mitigate the problem of traffic pile-up at sites where commuters are stopped indiscriminately for inspection and issuing of challans.”
The LG also stressed upon all traffic signals having timer displays and the installation of electronic signage indicating speed limits across the city. During the meeting, officers apprised the LG about their focus on traffic regulation rather than prosecution. Saxena appreciated the traffic police’s efforts and directed the officers to make the deployment of personnel at traffic points -- already made transparent through the E-Chittha initiative – available in the public domain.
In the meeting, the LG also stressed on strict enforcement of lane discipline, especially by heavy motor vehicles. He also directed the police officers to complete the roll-out of the Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) before the G-20 Summit scheduled next year in the national Capital begins.
-
Smart City Mission: 10 new vehicles added to Ludhiana fire department’s fleet
In a major boost to the Ludhiana fire brigade, 10 fire tenders, including water bowsers (tankers) and an advanced rescue tender, have been added to the fleet under the Smart City Mission. With this, the number of fire tenders in the state's industrial hub has gone up to 27. The new vehicles have been purchased at a cost of Rs 6 crore. Officials said water bowsers are useful when there are no refill stations nearby.
-
With Metro 3 car shed back in Aarey, social media rife with disinformation
With the Shinde-Fadnavis government shifting the controversial Metro-3 carshed back to Aarey Colony, social media is rife with all types of comments and claims around the issue, which has become a crucible for the various environmental, political and civic concerns in the city.
-
Hotel staff loses ₹2.50 lakh to fraudster posing as her boss
Mumbai: A 53-year-old woman working as a secretary in the hotel The Leela Palace and Resort was cheated to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh by a person who impersonated heSarita Rozario, 53, a resident of Andheri East'soss, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the hotel, Anurag Bhatnagar. According to the police, the accused first asked the woman to purchase Amazon E Voucher Gift Cards, posing as the CEO and claimed that he could get the amount refunded to her the next day.
-
Petrol price slashed by ₹5, diesel by ₹3
Mumbai In a major relief to the people, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to reduce VAT (Value Added Tax) on fuel prices. It has decided to slash VAT by ₹5 per litre on petrol and ₹3 per litre on diesel. Chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the decision will give major relief to the people. Following the decision, petrol prices will come down to ₹106.35 per litre and diesel to ₹94.28 per litre.
-
CBI books Mehul Choksi in ₹55 crore bank fraud
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an offence against fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi and his Bezel Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd. for allegedly defrauding a consortium of Canara Bank and Bank of Maharashtra to the tune of ₹55.27 crore. CBI officials said the Canara Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra had under a consortium arrangement, sanctioned working capital limits of ₹30 crore and ₹25 crore, respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics