Manish Sisodia confronted with former secretary in Delhi excise probe

In the last four days, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has confronted AAP leader Manish Sisodia with his former secretary C Arvind, who had earlier told investigators about the sudden changes in the excise policy, as well as former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, people familiar with the development said on Saturday. AAP leader Manish Sisodia after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, was arrested by the central agency last Sunday in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Sisodia, as then excise minister, piloted the policy. The AAP leader is currently in CBI custody.

C Arvind is a key witness for agencies in the excise policy probe as he has disclosed that Sisodia had called him to the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 18, 2021, where he was handed the changed draft of the Group of Ministers (GoM) report mentioning profit margin for wholesalers to be 12%. Prior to this, the profit margin was 5% and he came to know about this change that day only, C Arvind has told agencies.

Sisodia has dismissed all charges against his as fake and politically motivated. During arguments over the CBI remand application on Monday, Sisodia’s lawyers countered the allegation over enhancement of the profit margin, and said that the draft was sent to the then LG’s office which approved it.

This draft document was also allegedly photocopied by the alleged ‘South Group’ - that benefitted in the now scrapped excise policy as they jointly got nine out of 32 liquor zones in Delhi – at a hotel in Delhi during their stay between March 14 and 17.

The South Group comprises YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), and K Kavitha (daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and Delhi based businessman Sameer Mahendru. It was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Butchibabu in meetings with Vijay Nair and other liquor businessmen.

All accused in the so called South Group have denied all allegations against them.

Gopi Krishna, who has been named as an accused in the CBI first information report filed on August 17, 2022, has told the investigators that when Sisodia was told about a cartelisation complaint against businessman Sameer Mahendru’s firm - Indo Spirits, the deputy CM “sternly” told him (Krishna) to ensure that licence is granted to the company.

“Sisodia was extensively questioned and confronted with his former secretary and the then excise commissioner over last four days about the claims about changes in policy to favour certain companies and individuals,” said a CBI officer, who asked not to be named.

A Delhi court, where Sisodia was produced for further custody, was also informed about the probe developments on Saturday.

CBI told the court that Sisodia also needs to be confronted with two other “material witnesses” in the case. Besides, the agency wants to further question the AAP leader about the missing cabinet note, prepared on the basis of recommendations of an expert committee formed by Delhi government to suggest changes in excise policy.

On completion of his five-day CBI remand on Saturday, a Delhi court sent Sisodia into CBI custody till Monday.