New Delhi, The NDMC on Wednesday declared Kaka Nagar as the sixth 'Anupam Colony', becoming the first residential area in the national capital to shift entirely to a mechanised, dust-free cleaning system, a statement read. NDMC declares Kaka Nagar as first fully mechanised, dust-free Anupam Colony

The New Delhi Municipal Council chairman, Keshav Chandra, stated that the move is a step towards cleaner air and more sustainable urban sanitation.

"With this transition, all sweeping and cleaning operations in Kaka Nagar will now be carried out using machines instead of traditional broom-based methods," Chandra said

He said that under the new system, sanitation work in the colony is being handled through five push-back mechanical sweepers and one gobbler machine.

NDMC officials said the shift is aimed at significantly cutting down dust emissions during cleaning and improving ambient air quality in the neighbourhood.

With the inclusion of Kaka Nagar, the colony joins five other residential areas earlier designated as Anupam Colonies within the NDMC area, officials said.

"Kaka Nagar stands apart as the first where cleaning activities are being carried out exclusively through mechanised means," the statement read.

Sharing details of waste management measures, NDMC advisor Rajiv Kumar Jain said that 12 wire-mesh composting units have been installed in the colony to process wet and horticultural waste.

The compost generated is being used in parks and distributed among residents under the "Geela Kuda Lao, Khaad Le Jao" initiative, which has been running for the past week, officials said.

Calling it a pilot project, Chandra said that the model could be replicated across other NDMC colonies based on its performance.

He acknowledged the support of the Resident Welfare Association and appreciated the sanitation workers and field staff involved in running the system.

To encourage citizen participation, an RRR Centre and a "Neki Ki Diwaar" have also been set up, allowing residents to donate reusable items and segregate recyclables, the statement added.

NDMC had earlier given Anupam Colony status to areas including D-1, D-2 and Satya Sadan Officers' Flats, Bharti Nagar, Aradhana Cooperative Housing Society, Bapu Dham and New Moti Bagh, citing them as models of sustainable urban living.

