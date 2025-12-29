Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

New FOBs approved at Kirti Nagar and Uttam Nagar

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 04:24 am IST

The project will include design, construction and commissioning of the FOB along with other facilities such as staircases, lighting and other safety features.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has approved construction of new foot overbridges (FOBs) at Kirti Nagar and Uttam Nagar in west Delhi, said officials.

New FOBs approved at Kirti Nagar and Uttam Nagar
New FOBs approved at Kirti Nagar and Uttam Nagar

A third FOB on Pankha Road is also under consideration, officials added. Experts suggest opting for at-grade or ground level crossings for people as FOBs have failed to show much purpose in urban planning.

The Kirti Nagar project involves construction of a FOB in front of Moment Mall at an estimated cost of 5.63 crore and is expected to be completed in three months, said officials.

The project will include design, construction and commissioning of the FOB along with other facilities such as staircases, lighting and other safety features.

The FOB at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, connecting metro pillar no. 638 to Pankha Road, will be built at an estimated cost of 7.91 crore, officials said, adding that the time for its completion is set at six months.

“This FOB will include architectural and structural design, fabrication and erection of steel superstructure, RCC foundations and piers, electrical installations, including LED lighting and restoration of adjoining areas,” a PWD official said.

Meanwhile,officials said the proposal for FOB at Pankha Road has been placed before the committee which will assess factors such as pedestrian volume, road width, traffic conditions and feasibility.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / New FOBs approved at Kirti Nagar and Uttam Nagar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Public Works Department (PWD) has approved the construction of new foot overbridges (FOBs) at Kirti Nagar and Uttam Nagar in west Delhi, with a potential third FOB on Pankha Road under consideration. The Kirti Nagar FOB, costing ₹5.63 crore, will be completed in three months, while the Uttam Nagar FOB will take six months and cost ₹7.91 crore. Experts advocate for ground-level crossings due to the limited effectiveness of FOBs in urban planning.