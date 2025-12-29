The Public Works Department (PWD) has approved construction of new foot overbridges (FOBs) at Kirti Nagar and Uttam Nagar in west Delhi, said officials. New FOBs approved at Kirti Nagar and Uttam Nagar

A third FOB on Pankha Road is also under consideration, officials added. Experts suggest opting for at-grade or ground level crossings for people as FOBs have failed to show much purpose in urban planning.

The Kirti Nagar project involves construction of a FOB in front of Moment Mall at an estimated cost of ₹5.63 crore and is expected to be completed in three months, said officials.

The project will include design, construction and commissioning of the FOB along with other facilities such as staircases, lighting and other safety features.

The FOB at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, connecting metro pillar no. 638 to Pankha Road, will be built at an estimated cost of ₹7.91 crore, officials said, adding that the time for its completion is set at six months.

“This FOB will include architectural and structural design, fabrication and erection of steel superstructure, RCC foundations and piers, electrical installations, including LED lighting and restoration of adjoining areas,” a PWD official said.

Meanwhile,officials said the proposal for FOB at Pankha Road has been placed before the committee which will assess factors such as pedestrian volume, road width, traffic conditions and feasibility.