New STP will address sewage issue in Vasant Kunj, Rangpuri

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has formally taken possession of a 250 square metre parcel of land in Rangpuri from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to construct a 6 million gallons per day (MGD) sewage treatment plant (STP) in the area. The move is aimed at addressing long-standing sewage disposal issues in Rangpuri and Vasant Kunj, officials said. In its report dated November 1, DJB said a detailed project report (DPR) for the STP has been prepared, and the process to float tenders for its construction will follow soon. ((Representative image) HT Archive)

In its report dated November 1, DJB said a detailed project report (DPR) for the STP has been prepared, and the process to float tenders for its construction will follow soon. “Following DPR approval, DJB shall float an e-tender of the 6 MGD STP and associated works. Based on the implementation schedule provided in the status report, the award of work is expected within four months, that is by February 28, 2026. As per the project schedule, construction work is expected to be completed within 18 months of awarding of tender,” the report stated.

The proposed plant will treat sewage generated from Rangpuri, Vasant Kunj and neighbouring areas, preventing untreated waste from entering a nearby pond which had been receiving sewage discharge, officials added.

The tribunal is hearing a plea filed by a Vasant Kunj resident, who initially complained of dust pollution and debris dumping near residential blocks E-1 and E-2, which together house around 2,000 flats. During the proceedings, it was found that untreated sewage was also being dumped in a pond nearby, following which the NGT directed the DDA and DJB to take immediate steps to revive the water body.

In December 2024, the DDA had blamed DJB for failing to take over sewerage and piped water supply services in the two Vasant Kunj blocks, alleging this inaction had led to sewage entering the pond. The DJB, in turn, said it had planned an additional STP but required land from DDA to proceed.

A month earlier, the NGT had criticised both agencies for their “lack of seriousness” in protecting Delhi’s water bodies, observing that both were “more concerned about their financial matters.” The green court had made the remarks after DJB revealed it had transferred ₹21.9 crore to DDA for a decentralised sewage treatment plant (DSTP) near the pond, but the land was not handed over as DDA sought an additional ₹8.84 crore.

“It is not clear as to why, when amount of ₹21.90 crores has been deposited by DJB to DDA, the land has not been transferred to DJB for taking steps for prevention of pollution and why people should be allowed to suffer for reason that some amount is still unpaid by DJB,” the NGT had observed in its order dated November 22, 2024.

DJB has now stated that with land possession completed, tendering and construction will take nearly two years in total.