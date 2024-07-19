One held for four-year-old robbery of bullion trader

New Delhi The latest suspect to be arrested was identified as Sunny Malik, who was arrested from Bakkarwala on June 27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The crime branch of Delhi Police said on Friday they arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a four-year-old robbery of a jeweller and his son from Chandni Chowk, wherein the accused and his associates allegedly abducted the father and son, and made off with four kilograms of gold and ₹14 lakh.

A total of 14 suspects were previously arrested in the case and two kg gold and ₹35 lakh cash were recovered from them. They got ₹21 lakh by selling the two kg gold, police said. At least one suspect is still absconding, they said.

The latest suspect to be arrested was identified as Sunny Malik, who was arrested from Bakkarwala on June 27. He was declared a proclaimed offender in the case and they interrogated him for a few days to ascertain the locations of his absconding accomplices and make further recoveries, a crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said.

The incident took place on July 22, 2020. The bullion trader was in the car driven by his son, when their vehicle was intercepted around 1.30pm on the Geeta Colony flyover, on the carriageway heading to Rajghat. Two men carrying firearms approached them and introduced themselves as officers from the Delhi Police crime branch.

“The suspects told them they wanted to question them in a case, forcibly entered their car and one of them sat on the driver’s seat, driving them towards Daryaganj, New Delhi Railway station, and the Outer Ring Road. They assaulted the traders in the car, severely injuring the businessman’s son. Somewhere near Burari, they robbed them of their bag containing gold and cash, abandoned them, and fled,” the officer said.

The businessman, in his initial complaint, alleged that 1.5kg gold and ₹4.5 lakh cash were taken. In his supplementary statement, the complainant claimed that 4kg of gold and ₹14 lakh were robbed.