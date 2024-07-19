 One held for four-year-old robbery of bullion trader | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One held for four-year-old robbery of bullion trader

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2024 05:36 AM IST

A total of 14 suspects were previously arrested in the case and two kg gold and ₹35 lakh cash were recovered from them. They got ₹21 lakh by selling the two kg gold, police said

New Delhi

The latest suspect to be arrested was identified as Sunny Malik, who was arrested from Bakkarwala on June 27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The latest suspect to be arrested was identified as Sunny Malik, who was arrested from Bakkarwala on June 27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The crime branch of Delhi Police said on Friday they arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a four-year-old robbery of a jeweller and his son from Chandni Chowk, wherein the accused and his associates allegedly abducted the father and son, and made off with four kilograms of gold and 14 lakh.

A total of 14 suspects were previously arrested in the case and two kg gold and 35 lakh cash were recovered from them. They got 21 lakh by selling the two kg gold, police said. At least one suspect is still absconding, they said.

The latest suspect to be arrested was identified as Sunny Malik, who was arrested from Bakkarwala on June 27. He was declared a proclaimed offender in the case and they interrogated him for a few days to ascertain the locations of his absconding accomplices and make further recoveries, a crime branch official, requesting anonymity, said.

The incident took place on July 22, 2020. The bullion trader was in the car driven by his son, when their vehicle was intercepted around 1.30pm on the Geeta Colony flyover, on the carriageway heading to Rajghat. Two men carrying firearms approached them and introduced themselves as officers from the Delhi Police crime branch.

“The suspects told them they wanted to question them in a case, forcibly entered their car and one of them sat on the driver’s seat, driving them towards Daryaganj, New Delhi Railway station, and the Outer Ring Road. They assaulted the traders in the car, severely injuring the businessman’s son. Somewhere near Burari, they robbed them of their bag containing gold and cash, abandoned them, and fled,” the officer said.

The businessman, in his initial complaint, alleged that 1.5kg gold and 4.5 lakh cash were taken. In his supplementary statement, the complainant claimed that 4kg of gold and 14 lakh were robbed.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / One held for four-year-old robbery of bullion trader
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On