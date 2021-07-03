Power demand hits new peak for 2021, now past 7,300mw

The national capital recorded a peak power demand of 7,323 mega watts (MW) – the highest since 2019 – on Friday, with officials saying that they managed to meet the surge in demand “without any constraints”.

“Despite a sharp increase in electricity demand, Delhi has managed it well. No power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply,” tweeted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, in a tweet, Delhi’s power minister Satyendar Jain also lauded the power sector’s role.

“Delhi successfully met ever-highest [highest in two years, as per government records] electricity peak demand of 7,323 today. Heartiest congratulations to (the) Delhi power sector for this achievement,” he tweeted.

The highest peak power demand ever in the Capital was 7,409 MW, which was recorded on July 2, 2019.

As the mercury soared, Delhi recorded peak power demands of 6,921 MW on Wednesday and 7,026 MW on Thursday.

Friday was also the second time in two years that peak power demand in Delhi crossed the 7,000-mark.

On June 29 last year, Delhi’s peak power demand was recorded at 6,314 MW.

In 2018, the peak demand was 7,016 MW, which was recorded on July 10 as per government records.

The demand this year may further go up to 7,400 MW, if the ongoing heatwave in the city continues, said a senior power department official who did not wish to be identified.

The BSES discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- said they successfully met the peak power demands of 3,079 MW and 1,640 MW in their respective areas on Friday.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, in a statement, said that they too successfully met the peak power demand of 2,104 MW in their areas on Friday afternoon, “without any network constraint and power outage”.

