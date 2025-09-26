PWD plans to construct three new FOBs in West Delhi

The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to construct three new foot over bridges (FOB) at key west Delhi intersections – two on Pankha Road and one in Uttam Nagar – in view of the high pedestrian volume at these locations. The move comes in response to rising concerns over pedestrian safety and congestion around busy stretches, said PWD officials.

The department has started the work to conduct a survey and prepare a detailed feasibility report and proposal for the FOBs so that these can be approved.

“The move comes in response to rising concerns over pedestrian safety and congestion around busy stretches. These areas have high footfall and people can benefit if there are FOBs at these locations,” an official said.

The project covers two proposed sites on Pankha Road, stretching from Uttam Nagar Terminal to Dabri roundabout under the Janakpuri constituency, and one location at the Uttam Nagar East Terminal.

The agency that will be hired to prepare the feasibility report will have to conduct detailed topographic surveys of approach roads up to 100 metres from each proposed FOB site, along with 12-hour pedestrian and vehicular counts across five days.

PWD officials said the work must be completed within 15 days, including the submission of drawings.

To be sure, experts suggest opting for ground level crossings for people, as FOBs have failed to show much purpose in urban planning with people choosing to use the road instead of FOBs.